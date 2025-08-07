Ben Shelton, of the United States, celebrates after winning a semifinal match against Taylor Fritz, of the United States, at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto.
Taylor Fritz of the U.S. reacts during his loss to Ben Shelton of the U.S. during semifinal tennis action at the National Bank Open in Toronto.
Ben Shelton of the U.S. reacts as he wins over Taylor Fritz of the U.S. against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. during their semifinal match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto.
Taylor Fritz, of the United States, reacts during his loss to Ben Shelton, of the United States, after their semifinal match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto.
Ben Shelton of the U.S. hits a return to Taylor Fritz of the U.S. during their semifinal match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto.
Taylor Fritz of the U.S. hits a return to Ben Shelton of the U.S. during their semifinal match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto.
Ben Shelton of the U.S. hits a return to Taylor Fritz of the U.S. during their semifinal match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto.
Taylor Fritz of the U.S. hits a return to Ben Shelton of the U.S. during their semifinal match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto.