Tennis

Canadian Open: Ben Shelton Beats Taylor Fritz To Set Up Final Against Karen Khachanov

Fourth-seeded Ben Shelton beat second-seeded Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3 in an all-American semi-final match on Thursday (August 7, 2025) in the Canadian Open. In the title round, Shelton will face 11th-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia, a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4) winner over top-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany in the first semi-final of the Masters 1000 hard-court event. The 22-year-old Shelton is seeking his third career ATP Tour title. He won in Tokyo on hard courts in 2023 and Houston last year on clay.