Trump Escalates Tariff War With India

The 50 percent tariff will not be in place immediately. There is a breathing space of 21 days before the tariff plan comes into effect. So there is a three- week gap and time for tempers to cool and get the negotiations back on track.

Seema Guha
Seema Guha
Updated on:
Updated on:
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump Photo: X/StocktwitsIndia
info_icon

Going by U.S. President Donald Trump’s playbook, his latest tariff hit on India is not surprising. It is part of his negotiating tactics.  He goes into attack mode to get the deal that he wants, hitting countries hard and then retracting. He has done this to other countries as well. China was initially hit by a 145 percent tariff. Trump is using the same tactics with India and every other country.  

The good news is that the 50 percent tariff will not be in place immediately. There is a breathing space  of 21 days before the tariff plan  comes into effect. So there is a  three- week gap and  time for tempers to cool and get  the negotiations back on track. 

 `` This is typical Trump . The raised tariff will come into effect in 21 days. There is scope for negotiations. Let us recognize that India has unnecessarily irritated Trump in the context of Sindor ceasefire.Modi could have phoned him up and thanked for pushing Pakistan to seek a ceasefire,’’ says retired ambassador KP Fabian. 

Winner Takes All

Most countries have given in tamely to Trump’s demands. For India there are a couple of domestic compulsions that many export oriented countries of South East Asia, do not have. No political leader can compromise on agriculture which remains the mainstay for most of India’s population. Trump wants India to open up its farming sector, which is hard for any government to do as it will affect the livelihood of a large section of India’s farming community. Here the negotiations will be tricky and Trump will not be easily satisfied with a little bit of tinkering here and there.  

Russian Oil and Strategic Autonomy

The issue of buying discounted Russian oil is tied to India’s strategic autonomy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrated by his supporters for his strong leadership, cannot be seen to be buckling under US pressure. So it is unlikely that Modi will immediately  stop importing Russian oil. 

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), reacting to the latest tariff salvo by Trump has repeated what it said two days ago.``We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable… India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests.’’  The statement again   

 ``We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India,’’ and went on to point to the double standards of the US Administration: ``It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest.’’ Until the broad framework of a bilateral agreement goes through, it will be a tough few months for India-US relations as well as the Indian economy.  

null - Photo: Getty Images
Every Battle America's Chosen

BY Photo Webdesk

Escalating matters before a deal is done is part of Trump’s way of getting a good business agreement going. So after slapping India with 25 percent tariff from August 1, he has now signed an executive order to punish New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil by slapping  25 percent penalty  on Indian goods entering the American market. This together with the earlier announcement of 25 percent is  taking the overall tariff for New Delhi to a whopping 50 percent. India now faces the double blow of trade restrictions and geopolitical pressure over its strategic autonomy. 

India-US ties 

How will the tariff war let loose by the US President affect overall India-US ties that has grown tremendously since 2000? Both sides had invested time and energy on making former Cold War warriors shed much of their previous suspicion and distrust of each other. 

Some of this was clearly back during the four day Operation Sindoor. Trump’s overtures to Pakistan has not pleased many in India. 

Tech billionaire Elon Musk (L) with US President Donald Trump (R) - AP
Trump Threatens To Cut Support From SpaceX, Tesla After Musk's Tax Bill Criticism, 'America Party' Talk

BY Outlook News Desk

“The US- India partnership is strong enough, and has witnessed enough upheaval, to get through what is currently happening. If the two countries could work with each other during and after the Cold War they can do so even now. Things should calm down on the tariff and trade front once the next round of negotiations take place towards the end of the month. And it is to be hoped that US overtures towards Pakistan and fractious tariff negotiations will not damage the bedrock of trust between the two countries that took over three decades to buil,.”  says Aparna Pande, of the Washington-based Hudson Institute. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Tianjin, China, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit from August 31 to September 1. This will also be his first visit to China since the Galwan Valley clash in 2020. His last visit to China was in 2019. 

Before attending the SCO summit, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Japan on August 30, where he will participate in the annual India-Japan Summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. From there, he will head to China, according to sources.  

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance