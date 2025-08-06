Trump Escalates Tariff War With India

“The US- India partnership is strong enough, and has witnessed enough upheaval, to get through what is currently happening. If the two countries could work with each other during and after the Cold War they can do so even now. Things should calm down on the tariff and trade front once the next round of negotiations take place towards the end of the month. And it is to be hoped that US overtures towards Pakistan and fractious tariff negotiations will not damage the bedrock of trust between the two countries that took over three decades to buil,.” says Aparna Pande, of the Washington-based Hudson Institute.