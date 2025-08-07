2 Killed, 14 Injured In Bomb Blast In Pakistan

Bomb blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, killed 2 people and injured 14, including police personnel.
The attack is part of a rise in violence since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government.
An improvised explosive device blast killed two people and injured 14 others in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on Thursday.
District Police Officer Tahir Shah stated that the bomb exploded near a police patrol vehicle by a taxi stand in the Wana tehsil of the South Waziristan district, reported PTI.
Reportedly 14 individuals that were injured include two police personnel.
Following the blast and subsequent firing, security forces were deployed to the area. The injured were transported to Wana Headquarters Hospital.
According to PTI, Pakistan has experienced a rise in attacks since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.
The provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have been particularly affected.