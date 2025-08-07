Day In Pics: August 07, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan and M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) chairperson Soumya Swaminathan during the M.S. Swaminathan Centenary International Conference, in New Delhi.
People make their way through debris blocking the Rishikesh-Devprayag road following a landslide, near Mulya Gaon in Tehri Garhwal district, Uttarakhand.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrates Raksha Bandhan with school students at Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan, in New Delhi.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin pays tribute to his father and former state chief minister M. Karunanidhi on his death anniversary, at his memorial in Chennai.
TMC MPs Saayoni Ghosh, June Maliah with PDA and opposition leaders at a protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
'Sadhus' carrying 'Chhari Mubarak', the holy mace of Lord Shiva, on the way to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presents the 'Kerala Sasthra Puraskaram' to former ISRO chairman S. Somanath at a ceremony, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Search and rescue operation underway following flash floods triggered by a cloudburst, in Pauri Garhwal.
People use a boat to travel through a waterlogged area as the water level of River Ganga recedes, in Varanasi.
A man shows the national flag ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, in Ranchi.
A helicopter carrying people evacuated from cloudburst-hit Dharali arrives at Matli, in Uttarkashi.
Students form a concentric 'Rakhi' formation as part of celebrations ahead of 'Raksha Bandhan' festival, at Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul in Surat.
Damaged structures following flash floods triggered by a cloudburst, in Uttarkashi.
LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during a press conference, at AICC HQ, in New Delhi.
BJP leader and Gandhi Smriti Vice Chairman Vijay Goel leads a 'Tiranga Yatra' ahead of Independence Day, in New Delhi.
Injured soldiers receive treatment at a hospital after debris fell on an Army base camp following a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst, in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi.
White Knight Corps General Officer Commanding (GOC) Lieutenant General PK Mishra with other army officials during an operational review in Doda and Kishtwar.