Day In Pics: August 07, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 07, 2025

M.S. Swaminathan Centenary International Conference
M.S. Swaminathan Centenary International Conference | Photo: PMO via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan and M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) chairperson Soumya Swaminathan during the M.S. Swaminathan Centenary International Conference, in New Delhi.

Landslide in Tehri Garhwal
Landslide in Tehri Garhwal | Photo: PTI

People make their way through debris blocking the Rishikesh-Devprayag road following a landslide, near Mulya Gaon in Tehri Garhwal district, Uttarakhand.

Rekha Gupta celebrates Raksha Bandhan
Rekha Gupta celebrates Raksha Bandhan | Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrates Raksha Bandhan with school students at Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan, in New Delhi.

Death anniversary of M Karunanidhi
Death anniversary of M Karunanidhi | Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin pays tribute to his father and former state chief minister M. Karunanidhi on his death anniversary, at his memorial in Chennai.

Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

TMC MPs Saayoni Ghosh, June Maliah with PDA and opposition leaders at a protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Chhari Mubarak taken to Amarnath shrine
Chhari Mubarak taken to Amarnath shrine | Photo: PTI

'Sadhus' carrying 'Chhari Mubarak', the holy mace of Lord Shiva, on the way to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir.

S Somanath receives Kerala Sasthra Puraskaram
S Somanath receives Kerala Sasthra Puraskaram | Photo: PTI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presents the 'Kerala Sasthra Puraskaram' to former ISRO chairman S. Somanath at a ceremony, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Cloudburst in Pauri Garhwal
Cloudburst in Pauri Garhwal | Photo: @uttarakhandcops on X via PTI

Search and rescue operation underway following flash floods triggered by a cloudburst, in Pauri Garhwal.

Flood in Varanasi
Flood in Varanasi | Photo: PTI

People use a boat to travel through a waterlogged area as the water level of River Ganga recedes, in Varanasi.

Independence Day celebrations in Ranchi
Independence Day celebrations in Ranchi | Photo: PTI

A man shows the national flag ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, in Ranchi.

Uttarkashi cloudburst: Rescue work underway
Uttarkashi cloudburst: Rescue work underway | Photo: PTI

A helicopter carrying people evacuated from cloudburst-hit Dharali arrives at Matli, in Uttarkashi.

Raksha Bandhan in Surat
Raksha Bandhan in Surat | Photo: PTI

Students form a concentric 'Rakhi' formation as part of celebrations ahead of 'Raksha Bandhan' festival, at Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul in Surat.

Cloudburst in Uttarkashi
Cloudburst in Uttarkashi | Photo: PTI

Damaged structures following flash floods triggered by a cloudburst, in Uttarkashi.

Rahul Gandhi at press conference
Rahul Gandhi at press conference | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during a press conference, at AICC HQ, in New Delhi.

Tiranga Yatra in Delhi
Tiranga Yatra in Delhi | Photo: PTI

BJP leader and Gandhi Smriti Vice Chairman Vijay Goel leads a 'Tiranga Yatra' ahead of Independence Day, in New Delhi.

Cloudburst in Uttarkashi
Cloudburst in Uttarkashi | Photo: PTI

Injured soldiers receive treatment at a hospital after debris fell on an Army base camp following a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst, in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.

Eknath Shinde interview with PTI
Eknath Shinde interview with PTI | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi.

Lt Gen PK Mishra in Doda and Kishtwar
Lt Gen PK Mishra in Doda and Kishtwar | Photo: @Whiteknight_IA on X via PTI

White Knight Corps General Officer Commanding (GOC) Lieutenant General PK Mishra with other army officials during an operational review in Doda and Kishtwar.

