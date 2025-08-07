Phew! And Just Like That…Is Going, Going, Gone!

Together they painted New York in a manner that we still romanticize. Nothing was off bounds - cheating, swinging, abortion, babies, marriage, divorce, STIs, anal sex—you name it, and they had it covered. These 30 (and one 40) somethings were so fleshed out, so real, you could almost taste their cosmopolitans. That version of Manhattan and the world they inhabited was all-encompassing: the parties they attended, the clothes they wore, the exes they bumped into, the stories they told each other. There was solace to be found in these women, even if they chartered into territories quite removed from our own. It also helped that we were going through our own messy relationships, careers, Aidans and Bigs at the time.