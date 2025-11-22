In A World That Changes Uncomfortably, Archie Represents Steadiness: Comic Creator Bill Golliher

Golliher, co-creator of Archie comics for the past 30 years, speaks to Lalita Iyer from Guwahati’s first ever comic-con

Lalita Iyer
Updated on:
Some elements of Archie are simply timeless. Photo: Bill Golliher
Summary
  • Golliher emphasises evolving Archie stories with technology and teen culture while preserving the timeless essence of the characters.

  • He appreciates international reinterpretations, like India’s Netflix adaptation, and introduces diverse characters thoughtfully without disrupting the original universe.

  • Archie provides comfort and consistency, making it a source of positivity and humour during uncertain times, even in a digital-first world.

Celebrated comic book artist and writer, Bill Golliher is best known for his long-standing contributions to  Archie Comics, where his engaging storytelling and distinctive artwork have delighted readers for decades. Over the years, he’s brought to life some of the most beloved characters in the Archie universe including Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. He is currently at the first ever Guwahati comic-con on November 22 and 23 and in conversation with Lalita Iyer of Outlook.

Q

What is the biggest creative risk you have taken in the Archie universe?

A

The biggest creative risk has been ensuring that the Archie universe stays modern without losing its timeless core. Over the past three decades, the world has changed dramatically, technology, communication and youth behavior are nothing like they were when Archie began. Working cell phones, online culture and new forms of communication into the plots has been a creative leap. The challenge is keeping the stories contemporary while maintaining the essence that makes Archie, Archie. That balance of evolution without dilution has been the real artistic risk.

Q

With the new Indian live-action adaptation (‘The Archies’ film), how do you feel about local reinterpretations of Riverdale?

A

I did watch the Netflix adaptation and personally enjoyed it. It had a wonderful charm, especially the Indian musical treatment and the 1950s aesthetic, which aligns beautifully with the classic Archie era. Some people felt it wasn’t ‘American enough,’ but that’s the beauty of storytelling: reinterpretations allow cultures to see themselves in beloved characters. I appreciate the flair and the creativity that went into making it relevant for Indian audiences.

The humour, the friendships and the slice-of-life storytelling, those aspects transcend generations. Photo: Bill Golliher
Q

How do you balance nostalgia with modern relevance, especially for younger readers who experience very different teenage realities?

A

Some elements of Archie are simply timeless. The humour, the friendships and the slice-of-life storytelling, those aspects transcend generations. At the same time, we consciously weave in modern realities so that young readers don’t feel disconnected. Whether it’s technology, gaming or shifting teen behaviour, grounding the stories in today’s world keeps them relatable, while the classic heart and humour ensure they still feel like Archie.

Q

How has the rise of digital culture, social media or shifting teen identities influenced how you construct characters today versus 30 years ago?

A

The biggest shift is that teenagers today live in a digital-first world. So yes, the storylines and behaviours must reflect social media, gaming and new forms of communication. But the core personalities remain intact, that’s what keeps the humour alive. We’ve found that updating the world around the characters, not the soul of the characters, allows the series to stay meaningful across eras.

Q

How have Archie characters evolved to reflect contemporary diversity and gender dynamics without losing the essence of Riverdale?

A

We adapt to cultural and social progress thoughtfully. A big way we introduce new themes is through new characters like Kevin Keller in the 1990s, who resonated deeply with readers and is still part of the universe today. If a character representing newer identities or contemporary issues connects with the audience, they stay. The approach ensures representation without destabilising the original personalities that define Riverdale.

Q

What is the future of print comics in a world increasingly shifting to digital?

A

Print hasn’t become obsolete yet, and we hope it never does. There’s something irreplaceable about holding a comic book. That said, younger audiences increasingly prefer digital formats, and we embrace that too. Digital also opens new possibilities—animation, interactivity and emerging technologies like AI could expand the storytelling canvas. So, the future isn’t print or digital. It’s both, coexisting to serve different kinds of readers.

Q

Why do you think the world keeps returning to Archie during times of cultural uncertainty?

A

Because Archie represents steadiness. In a world that changes rapidly and sometimes uncomfortably, readers take comfort in characters who remain familiar, dependable, and hopeful. Archie has always carried a message of positivity, humour and human connection. That consistency is why people reach for it when the world feels unsettled.

Q

How does it feel to be here with the fans at Comic Con India?

A

Comic Con is an incredible experience every single time. I’ve attended Delhi and Kolkata before, and now Guwahati, and I’m thrilled to be here. The energy and love from fans is unmatched, and I can’t wait to get back on the floor today to meet everyone and hear their stories.

