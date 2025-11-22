In A World That Changes Uncomfortably, Archie Represents Steadiness: Comic Creator Bill Golliher

A

The biggest creative risk has been ensuring that the Archie universe stays modern without losing its timeless core. Over the past three decades, the world has changed dramatically, technology, communication and youth behavior are nothing like they were when Archie began. Working cell phones, online culture and new forms of communication into the plots has been a creative leap. The challenge is keeping the stories contemporary while maintaining the essence that makes Archie, Archie. That balance of evolution without dilution has been the real artistic risk.