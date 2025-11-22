Retro Express | ‘Punarjanam’ As A Recipe For Revenge, Justice And Happily-ever-afters

One main motivation of punarjanam movies is to address true love which remained unfulfilled in one birth, with either the hero or the heroine (or both) dying in the previous birth. If true love and its fulfilment are at the heart of most reincarnation films, some also made room for delayed justice, or even better—revenge. Madhumati, one of Bimal Roy’s best-known films, marries romance and revenge. Written by Ritwik Ghatak and borrowing heavily from Hamlet, it was the template for subsequent films in the genre. It begins when Devendra (Dilip Kumar) takes shelter with a friend in a spooky mansion and finds his likeness on the wall. His flashback reveals the love between Anand (also Kumar) for Madhumati (Vyjayanthimala), which was thwarted by the evil Ugranarayan (Pran). In the present birth, Devendra is reunited with his wife (Vyjayanthimala yet again).