Retro Express | ‘Punarjanam’ As A Recipe For Revenge, Justice And Happily-ever-afters

Reincarnation and past life memory have grabbed a niche in Indian cinema, gaining popularity in Bollywood as well as in the regional film industries

Lalita Iyer
Lalita Iyer
Updated on:
Updated on:
Still from Om Shanti Om
Still from Om Shanti Om Photo: IMDB
info_icon

The stage for reincarnation as one of the popular devices in Indian cinema was first set by Kamal Amrohi’s Mahal (1949), which climaxes in the revelation that the heroine had lured the hero into believing that he is the reincarnation of a lover from a legend so that he falls in love with her.

Reincarnation has been a popular theme in Indian cinema since forever and perhaps it has its roots in Hindu philosophy, which propounds the theory of rebirth of a soul to fulfil its karmic debts. Since its earliest instances to the most recent ones, reincarnation movies predominantly speak of unrequited love between hero and heroine, which is resolved when they are reborn. In Kudrat (1981), the picturisation of the song “Humein tumse pyar kitna” (the male version) hints at the concept of eternal love between a couple.

Still from Mahal
Still from Mahal Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Established as a prominent motif in Indian cinema through classics like Mahal and Madhumati (1958), reincarnation and past life memory have grabbed a niche in Indian cinema, gaining popularity in Bollywood as well as in the regional film industries. From the 1960s to the 1990s, Bollywood prolifically produced reincarnation films, like Milan (1967), Neel Kamal (1968), Milap (1972), Mehbooba (1976), Karz (1980), Kudrat (1981), Janam Janam (1988; an official remake of Madhumati), Suryavanshi (1992), Prem Shakti (1994), Karan Arjun (1995), Prem (1995) and Hameshaa (1997). Farah Khan’s blockbuster Om Shanti Om (2007) once again kindled people’s interest in past-life-themed movies.

Related Content
Related Content
Madhumati
Madhumati Photo: IMDB
info_icon

One main motivation of punarjanam movies is to address true love which remained unfulfilled in one birth, with either the hero or the heroine (or both) dying in the previous birth. If true love and its fulfilment are at the heart of most reincarnation films, some also made room for delayed justice, or even better—revenge. Madhumati, one of Bimal Roy’s best-known films, marries romance and revenge. Written by Ritwik Ghatak and borrowing heavily from Hamlet, it was the template for subsequent films in the genre. It begins when Devendra (Dilip Kumar) takes shelter with a friend in a spooky mansion and finds his likeness on the wall. His flashback reveals the love between Anand (also Kumar) for Madhumati (Vyjayanthimala), which was thwarted by the evil Ugranarayan (Pran). In the present birth, Devendra is reunited with his wife (Vyjayanthimala yet again).

Farah Khan’s reincarnation drama Om Shanti Om, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, lifted its entire climax from Madhumati¸ but it could not match the power and innocent beauty of the original.

In Shakti Samanta’s Mehbooba, pop singer Suraj (Rajesh Khanna) meets the ghost of his lover Ratna (Hema Malini), reminding him of the time when he was a court singer and she was the dancer he loved. Their interrupted romance continues in the new birth, when Suraj meets a Ratna lookalike. The mournful title song haunts the soundtrack as well as Suraj’s dreams.

Both aural and visual mnemonics are key to a reincarnation movie. In older productions, it was a mesmerising wall painting or seemingly alive furniture that drew the characters into its secrets. Kamal Amrohi’s Mahal popularised such Gothic elements and a sense of uncanny that befuddles the audience and adds tension to a boring love story.

Both, Subhash Ghai’s Karz and Rakesh Roshan’s Karan Arjun tackled the reincarnation-for-revenge idea fruitfully. In Karz, based on the American film The Reincarnation of Peter Proud (1975), pop star Monty (Rishi Kapoor) has a nervous breakdown while playing a tune on his guitar. A medical test helps Monty relive his past life as Ravi (Raj Kiran), a wealthy man who was tricked into marriage and murdered for his wealth by Kamini (Simi Garewal) and thereby the stage is set for revenge.

Vengeance also motivates the brothers from potboiler Karan Arjun. After a series of nightmares, Vijay (Shah Rukh Khan) realises that he is the reincarnation of Arjun, the son of Durga (Raakhee) and the brother of Karan (Salman Khan). The sons return to Durga’s village to kill the perpetrator Durjan (Amrish Puri).

Movie still: Amar Akbar Anthony - IMDB
Retro Express | Someone Sing The Family Song So I Can Find My Brother

BY Lalita Iyer

Still from Kudrat
Still from Kudrat Photo: IMDB
info_icon

The tension of the storyline features sometimes only in the past life (Madhumati, Milan) and more often in both lives (Mehbooba, Karz, Kudrat). As popular Indian cinema started becoming more action-packed from the late 1970s and revenge as a cinematic theme started gaining more popularity, retribution of the violence done in past life in the hands of the reborn protagonist became pivotal (Kudrat, Karz, Om Shanti Om, etc).

A key element in the reincarnation narrative is the protagonist’s recollection of his/her past life. Movies copiously employ various devices or markers that trigger this past life memory, alluring him/her to unfold the mystery and romantic interest of their past life and eventually compelling him/her to revisit places where they’re located. These “memory triggers” can be visual, aural and even tactile in nature and come in every possible form.

It can be a picture (Madhumati, Ab Ke Baras), a statue (Neel Kamal), a musical instrument (Mehbooba), a glass globe containing a waltzing couple (Om Shanti Om), bangles (Karan Arjun), a musical piece (Karz) or anything else. Sometimes even multiple triggers are at work—as in Kudrat, where a musical piece, a necklace, a wooden cottage, a clock tower rekindle the heroine’s past life memories like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle. To add to this, she is haunted by nightmares which are actually visions from her past life. Gen Z would call it over-stimulation, but in Bollywood, less is never more.

Apart from these, musical tunes or songs rekindling the past memories are an inescapable feature (every music director needs a challenge, right?). So you have “Aayega aane wala” in Mahal, “Aaja re pardesi” in Madhumati, “Yeh bandhan toh” in Karan Arjun. The musical piece has to play on loop to trigger past life memory.

Another pivotal memory trigger is the locale of the story, which almost always contains a ruined mansion (a castle-like building in Madhumati, a palace in Neel Kamal, a bungalow in Kudrat, a burnt film studio in Om Shanti Om).

The locality of the past life (Milan, Karz, Madhumati) and the building plays an important role in revisiting the past life memories. The protagonist’s memories are triggered with a feeling of déjà vu in the place—a feeling which morphs into concrete visions of past life. And most often, the climax of the movie takes place in the same place as the tragic climax of the past life.

still from Karz
still from Karz Photo: imdb
info_icon

In fact, the past life memory motif has lent a unique dimension to the element of fantasy in Indian movies, which also infuses elements from other genres, predominantly from romance, horror, thriller—the more to confuse the audience, the merrier. The theme, which continues to thrive with Eega (2012), Magadheera (2007), Gatha Vaibhava (2025) is often a fail-safe bet to attract the audience, which largely believes in the idea of rebirth. Once in a while though, reincarnation has crashed at the box-office, like the slickly made Raabta (2017), with late Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.

Sure, true love often happens more than once in a lifetime, and if there is any genre well-suited to the idea of second chances, it is the reincarnation genre. If it also serves to accomplish revenge and justice, well, so be it.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Mendis Pulls Off Brilliant Stumping to Dismiss Saim Ayub

  2. Biratnagar Kings Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Highlights, NPL 2025: BIK Claim Convincing Five-Wicket Win With 2.5 Overs To Spare

  3. AUS Vs ENG, Ashes Carnage: Australia Humiliate England In Rare 2-Day Finish - A Look Back At 19th Century Stats

  4. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: Bowlers Give India Upper-Hand As South Africa End Day One At 247/6

  5. AUS Vs ENG, 1st Test: Head Blasts 69-Ball Century To Steer Aussies To Victory - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  2. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  3. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Cyclone Senyar Alert - IMD Warns of Cyclone Formation Over Bay of Bengal

  2. PM Modi Attends G20 'Safely' Because Trump Boycotting It: Congress

  3. Kashmir Police Blast Throws Up More Questions Than Answers

  4. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

  5. Nitish Kumar Hands Over Bihar Home Ministry To BJP’s Samrat Choudhary As Cabinet Portfolios Announced

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  2. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  3. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  4. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  5. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  3. Japan Moves Closer To Restarting World’s Largest Nuclear Plant

  4. 15 killed In Pakistan's Punjab Factory Boiler Blast, Rescue Operation Underway

  5. UK Covid-19 Inquiry: Government Acted “Too Late”, Early Measures Could Have Saved 23,000 Lives

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

  2. Desecration Of A Sacred Memory: Haq And The Pitfalls Of Dramatising History

  3. Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

  4. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  5. AUS Vs ENG 1st Test, Ashes: Head’s Century Seals Two-Day Eight-Wicket Win For Aussies

  6. Justice B.R. Gavai Steps Down as Chief Justice of India: A Career Rooted in the Constitution

  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start