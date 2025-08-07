Brighton Chief Paul Barber Hopes Carlos Baleba Stays 'Many Years' Amid Manchester United Links

Brighton CEO Paul Barber says Manchester United have made no contact over Carlos Baleba amid transfer rumours.
The 21-year-old midfielder has reportedly gained interest from United as they look to bolster their midfield, having already made attacking additions in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.
Baleba made 46 interceptions in the Premier League last season, the joint-11th highest, while also contributing with 46 tackles, three goals and one assist in 34 matches.
Fabian Hurzeler has already lost Joao Pedro, Simon Adingra and Pervis Estupinan this transfer window, but Barber hopes Baleba will stay with the Seagulls for "many years".
Speaking at a fans' forum event, via BBC Sussex, Barber said: "We have some great talent. There's always going to be interest in our players.
"Manchester Utd have not been in touch with me, so from that point of view, speculation is speculation.
"We will always as I said earlier try and make sure that we sell our best players at the right time.
"That is not just for the player but also for us, and if we end up doing that with any player, it is with a view to leaving Fabian with a very competitive squad, whatever happens, but we don't want to sell our best players.
"Carlos is a fantastic, fantastic talent. He's got a lot of years ahead of him and we hope he will be here for many years to come.
"It's something that, as always, is subject to the dynamics of the football world that is not always predictable."