WATCH | Wrongfully Jailed For 14 Years: Mohammad Aamir Khan's Fight Against India’s Broken Justice System

Aamir said he faced a lot of difficulty finding a job after his release. “When the prison doors open, the doors to other challenges also open,” he said. “I wake up sometimes in a sweat after having dreams about the prison and the torture. Sometimes, my wife tells me I was screaming in my sleep,” he added. “I feel that no matter how much I try to get rid of this, I will only be partially successful. As I said, this is a part of life. Just like my shadow, as my life continues to grow, this identity will not be removed."