Trump Welcomes Skilled Immigrants To Train Americans In Complex Manufacturing

US President says foreign experts are needed to teach American workers to produce chips, missiles, and other advanced products.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Donald Trump immigration, US skilled workers, H-1B visa, L1 visa, US manufacturing jobs
US President Donald Trump Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Trump says skilled immigrants are needed to train Americans in complex industries.

  • He defended bringing foreign experts to US chip and missile plants despite conservative criticism.

  • Trump cited Hyundai battery plant as an example where foreign workers taught Americans specialised skills.

US President Donald Trump said he will “welcome” skilled foreign workers to the United States to train American employees in manufacturing complex products, including computer chips and missiles, acknowledging he might face criticism from parts of his political base that favour stricter immigration limits.

Speaking at the US-Saudi Investment Forum on Wednesday, attended by visiting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Trump highlighted that a number of “extremely complex” plants are being established in the US, which he said would contribute significantly to the country’s economic growth.

Given the intricate nature of products such as telephones, computers, and missiles being manufactured in these facilities, Trump said companies would need to bring skilled personnel from abroad to share knowledge and instruct American workers.

"And I may take a little heat. I always take a little heat from my people, the people that love me and the people that I love, they happen to be toward the right of centre, sometimes they are way right,” Trump said at the event.

PTI reported that Trump emphasised companies must bring foreign experts “to get those plants opened, we want you to do that, and we want those people to teach our people how to make computer chips and how to make other things.” He added, “They're going to have to bring thousands of people with them, and I'm going to welcome those people.”

Related Content
Related Content

He described those opposed to this approach as “really, really smart” and “unbelievable patriots” but argued they do not understand the necessity of training the American workforce.

“This is something they've never done, and we're not going to be successful if we don't allow people that invest billions of dollars in plants and equipment to bring a lot of their people from their country to get that plant open, operating and working. I'm sorry,” he said amid applause. “So my poll numbers just went down, but with smart people, they've gone way up. They've gone way up. And I mean that.”

Trump reiterated his support for his conservative base, saying, “I love MAGA, but this is MAGA,” in reference to his ‘Make America Great Again’ ideology.

“So for those of you that are doing the plants, you're going to have all the help you need, and you're going to do a great job, and you're going to teach our people how to do it, and our people are going to be just as good as your people ever were in not such a long period of time,” he said.

PTI reported how companies typically use H-1B and L1 visas to hire skilled foreign workers for specialised occupations in the US.

While the Trump administration has pursued a strict crackdown on illegal immigration, critics of the H-1B programme argue it displaces American workers and has been prone to abuse. Trump cited the Hyundai battery plant in Georgia, where law enforcement conducted an immigration raid in September, detaining hundreds of workers.

"Batteries are very dangerous to make. They're complex, much more complex than people understand. And they brought in, they spent a billion dollars to build a factory, and they were told to get out. And I said, ‘Stop it. Don't be stupid’. And we worked it out, and now they're teaching our people how to do it,” Trump said, according to PTI. He added that a large computer chip facility cannot be opened “with people that don't even know what a chip looks like.”

Earlier this month, Trump had defended the H-1B visa programme, stating America must attract global talent to fill specialised roles. “I agree but you also do have to bring in talent,” he told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. When she suggested the US already had sufficient talent, he replied, “No, you don’t, no you don’t. You don’t have certain talents. And people have to learn. You can't take people off an unemployment line, and say, ‘I'm going to put you into a factory, we're going to make missiles.'”

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Mushfiqur Rahim Brings Up Ton In Landmark 100th Test Match

  2. Shubman Gill Latest Update: India Captain Ruled Out Of 2nd Test, Rishabh Pant To Lead - Reports

  3. India Vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Skip ODIs - Report

  4. Ashes 2025-26: Five Things To Look Forward To During Australia Vs England Rivalry Down Under

  5. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Full List Of Fixtures, India Games, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Burden of Bihar: A Mandate Wrapped In Unfinished Promises

  2. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  3. Scrutinising the Sweep In Bihar Election

  4. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Over 170 Public Figures Reject Results, Cite Flaws In SIR Process

  5. Remembering The Legacy Of Bhai Jaita On The 350th Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 2025 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  2. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

  3. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  4. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  5. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

World News

  1. India’s Strategic Pivot from Russian Oil Outpaces Trump’s Tariff Pressures

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Lahore High Court Shields Interfaith Couple From Police Harassment

  4. Air India Seeks China Airspace Access As Pakistan Ban Hits Long-Haul Network

  5. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

Latest Stories

  1. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  2. Dhurandhar: R Madhavan Reveals The Story Behind His Transformation In Aditya Dhar's Spy Drama

  3. Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

  4. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

  5. Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

  6. Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs