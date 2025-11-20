ED Names Robert Vadra Accused In Sanjay Bhandari Money Laundering Case

This is the third chargesheet against Vadra overall; the ED had previously filed two in the Bhandari case (2020 and 2023) without naming him directly, and another in July 2025 related to a Rs 58-crore land deal in Gurgaon involving Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd. The agency claims these transactions formed part of a broader network of offshore dealings. Vadra, who received anticipatory bail in 2019, has denied owning any London property directly or indirectly and faces scrutiny in three separate ED probes.