ED Names Robert Vadra Accused In Sanjay Bhandari Money Laundering Case

ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet Naming Robert Vadra as Accused in Sanjay Bhandari Money Laundering Case

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Robert Vadra Money Laundering Case
Robert Vadra Money Laundering Case
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ED files second supplementary chargesheet naming Robert Vadra as accused for allegedly assisting Sanjay Bhandari in laundering money through a London property

  • Case stems from 2016 I-T raids on Bhandari, a fugitive defence dealer accused of kickbacks routed via UAE shells

  • Third overall chargesheet against Vadra, including prior ones on Gurgaon land deal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a second supplementary prosecution complaint before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi's Rouse Avenue, formally naming businessman Robert Vadra as an accused in the money laundering probe linked to UK-based defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

The case originates from Income Tax raids on Bhandari in 2016, after which he fled to London and was later declared a fugitive economic offender by a Delhi court in July 2019. Bhandari, a 63-year-old arms consultant, is accused of receiving kickbacks in defence deals, including those involving the Pilatus trainer aircraft, and routing illicit funds through UAE-registered shell companies into properties in the UK and Dubai between 2009 and 2016.

The ED's investigation, initiated in February 2017 based on an I-T chargesheet under the Black Money Act, alleges that Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, assisted Bhandari in laundering proceeds of crime. Key evidence points to a luxury property at 12 Bryanston Square in London, acquired by Bhandari in 2009, which was renovated as per Vadra's directions using funds provided by him. Vadra's statement under PMLA was recorded in July 2025, where he was confronted with international evidence but reportedly gave unsatisfactory replies.

This is the third chargesheet against Vadra overall; the ED had previously filed two in the Bhandari case (2020 and 2023) without naming him directly, and another in July 2025 related to a Rs 58-crore land deal in Gurgaon involving Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd. The agency claims these transactions formed part of a broader network of offshore dealings. Vadra, who received anticipatory bail in 2019, has denied owning any London property directly or indirectly and faces scrutiny in three separate ED probes.

Related Content
Related Content

The filing, presented by ED Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta, revives a probe that has simmered for years amid political controversy, with the Congress dismissing it as vendetta politics. Bhandari's extradition efforts by India have been rejected by UK courts, complicating the case furthe

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Monty Panesar Claps Back At Steve Smith's Mastermind Jibe: Here's What Ex-England Spinner Said

  2. WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Only Indians In Marquee Set - Report

  3. Smriti Mandhana Confirms Engagement To Singer Palash Muchhal Through Funny Instagram Reel - Video

  4. Australia Vs England 1st Test Prediction, Ashes 2025/26: Check Head-To-Head Records And Achievable Milestones

  5. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Weather, Likely Playing XI And More For The Guwahati Decider – Key Talking Points

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Nitish Kumar Sworn In As Bihar CM For Record 10th Term

  2. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. Nitish Kumar's Political Journey: Rise, Fall, Rise To 10-Time CM

  5. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave and Fog Alert: 50 Districts Affected Through November 25

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  2. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  3. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  4. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  5. DIFF 2025 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

US News

  1. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  2. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  3. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

  4. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  5. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

World News

  1. Nepal Imposes Curfew, Bans Public Gatherings Amid Renewed ‘Gen Z’ Protests

  2. Senior US Military Delegation Visits Kyiv Amid Reports Of US-Russia Peace Framework

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. UK Warns Russia Over Spy Ship Yantar After Laser Incident With RAF Pilots

  5. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

Latest Stories

  1. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  2. Dhurandhar: R Madhavan Reveals The Story Behind His Transformation In Aditya Dhar's Spy Drama

  3. Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

  4. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

  5. Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

  6. Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs