Lahore High Court Shields Interfaith Couple From Police Harassment

The marriage, solemnized the same day under Islamic rites, sparked alarm when Kaur failed to rejoin the pilgrims for their return to India on November 13. Indian authorities launched an investigation into her whereabouts, while Pakistani police initially treated her as a missing person. However, the couple's public appearance before a magistrate in Sheikhupura last Saturday clarified the situation, with Kaur expressing her intent to extend her visa and apply for Pakistani nationality through the Indian mission.