Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

Meet Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's son Neer.
They also shared first pics of their baby boy.
The couple welcomed their first baby last month.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcomed their first child on October 19, 2025. A month after becoming parents, they shared the first pics of their baby boy and also revealed his name. The couple have named him Neer. They also shared two pics with their little one as the family twinned in similar outfits.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share first pics of their baby boy
On Wednesday, taking to their Instagram handles, the new parents shared two pics with their munchkin and captioned the post, “Jalasya rūpam, premasya svarūpam — tatra eva Neer.”
"Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him ‘𝗡𝗲𝗲𝗿’ — pure, divine, limitless," they added.
Though Parineeti and Raghav didn't reveal the face of their child, we got a glimpse of his tiny feet, as the new mom and dad were seen kissing them. In the second pic, they were adorably baby Neer's feet.
Have a look at the post here.
Messages started pouring in from celebs and fans as soon as they dropped the post. Varun Dhawan, Gauahar Khan, Kanika Kapoor and others congratulated the couple by dropping red heart emojis.
Parineeti and Raghav's baby arrival announcement
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha became parents on October 19. They announced the good news with a note that read, "He is finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can’t remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything (sic)."
Parineeti and Raghav, who got married on September 24, 2023, announced the pregnancy news in August.
We hope Parineeti and Raghav will soon reveal the full face of their baby boy.