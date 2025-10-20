Priyanka Chopra Sends Heartfelt Wishes As Cousin Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Welcome Their First Child

Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha became parents to a baby boy on Sunday
Parineeti and Raghav shared the good news with an adorable post on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra congratulated the new parents with a heartfelt message
Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Friday (October 19) on the occasion of Chhoti Diwali. They shared a joint post on social media to announce the good news. As soon as they shared the news, celebs from the industry flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the new parents. Parineeti's cousin, actor Priyanka Chopra, expressed joy on the arrival of her nephew. She congratulated the new mom and dad with a heartfelt message.
Priyanka Chopra wishes Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha on becoming parents
Priyanka expressed her happiness on becoming maasi by sharing a simple, message where she reshared Parineeti and Raghav's announcement post on her Instagram Stories. "Congratulations," she wrote, and tagged Parineeti, Raghav, and their family members Reena and Pawan Chopra.
Parineeti and Raghav's post
The couple on Friday shared the news of becoming parents with an adorable post that read: "He’s finally here!...our Baby Boy...And we literally can’t remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything..With gratitude, Parineeti and Raghav...(sic)."
Parineeti and Raghav announced their pregnancy in August this year. They shared a joint post, where they wrote, "Our little universe … on its way 🧿🐣💕Blessed beyond measure 🥹🙏(sic)."
They got married on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Their family and close friends were in attendance. Several political dignitaries also graced the wedding.