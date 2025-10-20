Priyanka Chopra Sends Heartfelt Wishes As Cousin Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Welcome Their First Child

Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Friday (October 19) on the occasion of Chhoti Diwali. They shared a joint post on social media to announce the good news. As soon as they shared the news, celebs from the industry flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the new parents. Parineeti's cousin, actor Priyanka Chopra, expressed joy on the arrival of her nephew. She congratulated the new mom and dad with a heartfelt message.