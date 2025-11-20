NBA 2025: Peyton Watson Charges Denver Nuggets To Narrow Victory Over Bottom-Sided New Orleans Pelicans
Denver Nuggets held their nerves to edge out in a close victory over bottom-sided New Orleans Pelicans by 118-125. Peyton Watson had a career night with scores of 32 points on 13-of-19 (from field) and 5-of-9 (from three). He also had a career high 12 rebounds along with three assists as Denver got back to winning ways, registering their 11th win of the season. From Pelicans, Rookie Derik Queen was the standout performer, scoring 30 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and stocks. Despite a shaky defensive performance, Nuggets' 4th quarter 20-point lead proved to be too much for New Orleans who eventually lost by 7 points to suffer their 13th loss of the season.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE