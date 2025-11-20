NBA 2025: Peyton Watson Charges Denver Nuggets To Narrow Victory Over Bottom-Sided New Orleans Pelicans

Denver Nuggets held their nerves to edge out in a close victory over bottom-sided New Orleans Pelicans by 118-125. Peyton Watson had a career night with scores of 32 points on 13-of-19 (from field) and 5-of-9 (from three). He also had a career high 12 rebounds along with three assists as Denver got back to winning ways, registering their 11th win of the season. From Pelicans, Rookie Derik Queen was the standout performer, scoring 30 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and stocks. Despite a shaky defensive performance, Nuggets' 4th quarter 20-point lead proved to be too much for New Orleans who eventually lost by 7 points to suffer their 13th loss of the season.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
NBA 2025-26 New Orleans Pelicans Vs Denver Nuggets-Peyton Watson
Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) loses the ball against New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
1/8
NBA 2025-26 New Orleans Pelicans Vs Denver Nuggets-Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) races down court past New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/8
NBA 2025-26 New Orleans Pelicans Vs Denver Nuggets-Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) battles under the basket between Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones, left, and center Nikola Jokic in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/8
NBA 2025-26 New Orleans Pelicans Vs Denver Nuggets-Trey Murphy III
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) battles for a rebound against Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/8
NBA 2025-26 New Orleans Pelicans Vs Denver Nuggets-Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket in front of Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/8
NBA 2025-26 New Orleans Pelicans Vs Denver Nuggets-Derik Queen
New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) goes to the basket against Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/8
NBA 2025-26 New Orleans Pelicans Vs Denver Nuggets-Bruce Brown
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (11) goes to the basket over New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/8
NBA 2025-26 New Orleans Pelicans Vs Denver Nuggets-Derik Queen
New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) blocks a shot by Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/8
NBA 2025-26 New Orleans Pelicans Vs Denver Nuggets-Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears (0) goes to the basket against Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Injury Update, WTC Points Table Ahead Of Guwahati Clash

  2. Australia Confirm Playing XI For First Ashes Test In Perth – Check Who's In And Who's Out

  3. Bangladesh Vs Ireland: Rahim Nails '100 In His 100th' To Enter Elite Club - Check Full List

  4. Shubman Gill Latest Update: India Captain Ruled Out Of 2nd Test, Rishabh Pant To Lead - Reports

  5. Women's Big Bash League: Ton-Up Meg Lanning Leads Melbourne Stars' Demolition of Sydney Sixers

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Burden of Bihar: A Mandate Wrapped In Unfinished Promises

  2. Farmers’ Umbrella Body Demands Scrap Of Draft Seeds Bill Amid Sovereignty Fears

  3. Scrutinising the Sweep In Bihar Election

  4. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  5. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  2. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  3. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  4. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  5. DIFF 2025 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

US News

  1. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  2. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  3. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

  4. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  5. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

World News

  1. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  2. India’s Strategic Pivot from Russian Oil Outpaces Trump’s Tariff Pressures

  3. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  4. Nine Killed As Russian Strikes Hit Ternopil And Kharkiv, Zelensky Says

  5. Air India Seeks China Airspace Access As Pakistan Ban Hits Long-Haul Network

Latest Stories

  1. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  2. Dhurandhar: R Madhavan Reveals The Story Behind His Transformation In Aditya Dhar's Spy Drama

  3. Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

  4. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

  5. Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

  6. Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs