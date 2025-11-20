Uttar Pradesh Court Fixes November 27 As Next Date of Hearing In Hathras Stampede Case

Uttar Pradesh court records statement of a policeman in Hathras stampede case; next hearing fixed for November 27, 2025
121 people, mostly women and children, died in the July 2, 2024 stampede during Bhole Baba’s satsang; all 11 accused currently on bail
Chargesheet blames organizers and sevadars for negligence; self-styled godman Bhole Baba not named as accused
Uttar Pradesh on Thursday recorded the statement of a key witness, a policeman, in the Hathras stampede case and scheduled the next hearing for November 27, 2025.
The tragic incident occurred on July 2, 2024, during a religious congregation or "satsang" led by self-styled godman Surajpal, alias Narayan Saakar Hari Baba, also known as Bhole Baba, between Mugalgadhi and Phulrai villages under the Sikandra Rao police station limits in Hathras district. The stampede claimed the lives of 121 people, predominantly women and children, and injured several others, marking it as one of the deadliest crowd mishaps in recent Indian history.
Currently, all 11 accused in the case, primarily organizers and "sevadars" from the event's committee, are out on bail. The Uttar Pradesh Police had filed a comprehensive 3,200-page chargesheet in October 2024, naming these individuals but notably excluding the godman himself. The charges include allegations of negligence in crowd management, inadequate safety measures, and violations under the Indian Penal Code for causing death by rash and negligent acts.
The case has progressed through multiple stages, including the framing of charges against the accused in August 2024 and the recording of witness testimonies. A judicial commission appointed by the state government earlier blamed the organizers, local police, and administration for lapses, while ruling out a major conspiracy but highlighting poor planning for the massive gathering estimated at over 200,000 attendees.