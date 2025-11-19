Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

Tamil Nadu is bracing for intensified rainfall activity through the weekend as the India Meteorological Department forecasts the formation of a new low-pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 22. This weather system is expected to move west-northwestward and potentially intensify into a cyclonic circulation, bringing widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across coastal and delta districts. The IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for multiple districts from November 19-23, warning of heavy rainfall measuring 6-12 centimeters within 24 hours over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villuppuram, Nagapattinam, and Ariyalur districts. Weather experts and meteorological bloggers indicate the strong possibility of cyclone formation around November 22-23, though official confirmation awaits further atmospheric developments and system strengthening patterns. Schools in Chennai, Chengalpet, and Tiruvallur have been declared closed as precautionary measures to ensure student safety during anticipated heavy downpours and potential waterlogging scenarios.