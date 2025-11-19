Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rainfall through weekend as IMD forecasts low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal. Chennai, coastal districts under orange alert with 6-12cm rainfall expected; potential cyclone formation around November 22-23.

  • IMD forecasts new low-pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 22 with potential cyclone formation

  • Yellow and orange alerts issued for coastal districts; heavy rainfall 6-12 cm expected over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet districts

  • Schools closed in Chennai, and Chengalpet, Tiruvallur as a precautionary measure; temperatures dip to 24-27°C, three degrees below normal

  • Marine warnings active with wind speeds of 35-55 km/h; fishermen advised against sea ventures; waterlogging and traffic disruptions expected

Tamil Nadu is bracing for intensified rainfall activity through the weekend as the India Meteorological Department forecasts the formation of a new low-pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 22. This weather system is expected to move west-northwestward and potentially intensify into a cyclonic circulation, bringing widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across coastal and delta districts. The IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for multiple districts from November 19-23, warning of heavy rainfall measuring 6-12 centimeters within 24 hours over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villuppuram, Nagapattinam, and Ariyalur districts. Weather experts and meteorological bloggers indicate the strong possibility of cyclone formation around November 22-23, though official confirmation awaits further atmospheric developments and system strengthening patterns. Schools in Chennai, Chengalpet, and Tiruvallur have been declared closed as precautionary measures to ensure student safety during anticipated heavy downpours and potential waterlogging scenarios.

Current Weather Conditions and Rainfall Distribution

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning continues across Tamil Nadu on November 19, affecting multiple districts including Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kanniyakumari, Karur, Madurai, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ranipet, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Tiruvannamalai, and Puducherry regions. Chennai experiences light rainfall with temperatures dipping to 24-27 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees below normal seasonal averages for mid-November. Southern districts including Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, and Theni face heavy rainfall warnings through mid-week. Northeastern monsoon rainfall since October 1 remains below normal, with Chennai recording 39 centimeters (27 percent deficit), Kancheepuram 33 centimeters (10 percent deficit), and Chengalpet 26 centimeters (41 percent deficit), though Tiruvallur shows a seven percent surplus at 43 centimeters.

Weekend Outlook and Safety Advisories

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated across coastal districts during November 22-23, coinciding with the approaching low-pressure system's landfall trajectory. The IMD warns of waterlogging, traffic disruptions, slippery roads, and reduced visibility during intense rainfall spells. Marine warnings remain active with rough sea conditions expected, wind speeds reaching 35-55 kilometers per hour over Gulf of Mannar and Kanyakumari coast. Fishermen are strongly advised against venturing into the sea until conditions stabilize completely. Residents should avoid waterlogged areas, postpone non-essential travel during peak rainfall hours, and remain alert for falling tree branches or damaged power lines.

