Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

Tamil Nadu continues to experience severe weather conditions as the India Meteorological Department warns of ongoing rainfall threats across multiple districts. On Thursday, December 4, the meteorological agency has placed four districts under Orange Alert status, signaling heightened weather risks for residents. Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts face the most significant threat from heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and lightning activity. The incessant rainfall over the past several days has already overwhelmed drainage systems, leaving numerous localities submerged. Residents are advised to remain vigilant as weather conditions are expected to persist through December 5. Additionally, eight more districts, including Coimbatore, Erode, and Tirunelveli, are under Yellow Alert status, indicating moderate weather concerns that could escalate quickly.