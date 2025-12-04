Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

Tamil Nadu faces severe weather threats as the India Meteorological Department issues Orange Alerts for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts. Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected to continue through December 5, causing widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions across affected areas.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall
Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rains Leave 3 Dead; Chennai Areas Remain Inundated
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Orange Alert issued for 4 districts, including Chennai, with heavy rain and lightning expected.

  • Eight districts are placed under Yellow Alert as rainfall continues until December 5

  • Severe waterlogging is reported in multiple Chennai areas, affecting daily life and transport.

  • Temperature ranges 24-25°C with cloudy skies expected throughout Thursday.

Tamil Nadu continues to experience severe weather conditions as the India Meteorological Department warns of ongoing rainfall threats across multiple districts. On Thursday, December 4, the meteorological agency has placed four districts under Orange Alert status, signaling heightened weather risks for residents. Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts face the most significant threat from heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and lightning activity. The incessant rainfall over the past several days has already overwhelmed drainage systems, leaving numerous localities submerged. Residents are advised to remain vigilant as weather conditions are expected to persist through December 5. Additionally, eight more districts, including Coimbatore, Erode, and Tirunelveli, are under Yellow Alert status, indicating moderate weather concerns that could escalate quickly.

Chennai Weather Today (December 4)

Ongoing Waterlogging Crisis:

The continuous precipitation has created difficult waterlogging situations across Chennai and neighboring areas. Localities such as Vyasarpadi, Kodungaiyur, MKB Nagar, and Mullai Nagar reported extreme flooding conditions over the past days. Municipal authorities have deployed motor pumps to remove stagnant water from streets and discharge it into nearby canals. Traffic flow has been significantly disrupted in multiple regions, causing commute delays and transportation challenges. Schools and colleges in Orange Alert districts have reportedly closed as a precautionary measure, though official confirmations from district administrations remain pending.

Orange Alert issued for four districts

Related Content
Related Content

Extended Forecast and Heavy Rain Zones:

The rainfall spell is anticipated to continue through December 5, maintaining hazardous conditions throughout the region. Six districts, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, and Ramanathapuram, are expected to experience particularly heavy rainfall. North Coastal Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal areas, is likely to receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and electrical activity. Daytime temperatures in Chennai are expected to range between 24°C and 25°C under predominantly cloudy skies.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Blackcaps Dominate With 417/4; Windies Seek Fightback

  2. Australia Vs England, Ashes 2nd Test Day 1: Joe Root Slams Maiden Ton Down Under In Pink-Ball Test

  3. Nepal Premier League 2025: Royals Pip Rhinos By 49 Runs To Qualify For Play-Offs

  4. Hardik Pandya: Venue For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Featuring India All-Rounder Shifted - Here's Why

  5. Sunil Narine Takes 600 T20 Wickets: Who Are Other Members Of Exclusive Club?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Economic Agenda Set To Dominate India-Russia Summit

  2. Maharashtra Farmers Revolt Against Shaktipeeth Highway Plan: ‘Not An Inch Of Our Land’

  3. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. Big Money, Bigger Questions in Andhra’s Investment Push

  5. The Indian Constitution At 75 And The RSS At 100: Who Won?

Entertainment News

  1. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  2. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  3. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  4. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  5. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Russia Blocks Roblox Over 'Extremism' And 'LGBT Propaganda' Claims

  2. Asim Munir Is A ‘Radical Islamist’, Wants War With India: Imran Khan’s Sister

  3. Russia Ratifies Key Defence Pact With India Ahead Of Putin's Visit

  4. US Orders H-1B And H-4 Visa Applicants To Make Social Media Profiles Public In Expanded Vetting

  5. Kremlin Signals No Breakthrough After Putin’s Talks With US Negotiators

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution