Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

Tamil Nadu continues to experience severe weather conditions as the India Meteorological Department warns of ongoing rainfall threats across multiple districts. On Thursday, December 4, the meteorological agency has placed four districts under Orange Alert status, signaling heightened weather risks for residents. Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts face the most significant threat from heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and lightning activity. The incessant rainfall over the past several days has already overwhelmed drainage systems, leaving numerous localities submerged. Residents are advised to remain vigilant as weather conditions are expected to persist through December 5. Additionally, eight more districts, including Coimbatore, Erode, and Tirunelveli, are under Yellow Alert status, indicating moderate weather concerns that could escalate quickly.
Chennai Weather Today (December 4)
Ongoing Waterlogging Crisis:
The continuous precipitation has created difficult waterlogging situations across Chennai and neighboring areas. Localities such as Vyasarpadi, Kodungaiyur, MKB Nagar, and Mullai Nagar reported extreme flooding conditions over the past days. Municipal authorities have deployed motor pumps to remove stagnant water from streets and discharge it into nearby canals. Traffic flow has been significantly disrupted in multiple regions, causing commute delays and transportation challenges. Schools and colleges in Orange Alert districts have reportedly closed as a precautionary measure, though official confirmations from district administrations remain pending.
Orange Alert issued for four districts
Extended Forecast and Heavy Rain Zones:
The rainfall spell is anticipated to continue through December 5, maintaining hazardous conditions throughout the region. Six districts, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, and Ramanathapuram, are expected to experience particularly heavy rainfall. North Coastal Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal areas, is likely to receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and electrical activity. Daytime temperatures in Chennai are expected to range between 24°C and 25°C under predominantly cloudy skies.