Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

Delhi’s air quality plunged to alarming levels on November 19, 2025, with the average Air Quality Index reaching 386 at 5:30 AM, falling under the ‘very poor’ category according to Central Pollution Control Board data. Out of 39 monitoring stations in Delhi-NCR, 16 reported ‘severe’ air quality levels with AQI values crossing 400, indicating hazardous conditions affecting public health across the capital. Greater Noida recorded the worst readings at 450, followed by Ghaziabad at 435, and Noida at 410, while neighboring regions also reported unhealthy levels. Overall, 38 of 39 active monitoring centers remained on pollution red alert with AQI readings between 300 and 500. The persistent air quality crisis represents one of the most severe pollution episodes witnessed this season, with health experts warning of life-threatening conditions.