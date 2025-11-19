Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

Delhi faces severe air pollution with AQI at 386 and 16 monitoring stations reporting ‘severe’ levels above 400. Wazirpur records 447 AQI. GRAP Stage III restrictions continue; health experts warn of life-threatening conditions.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi Pollution Alert
Delhi Air Quality Slips Back To 'Very Poor' From 'Severe' Category
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

• Delhi AQI reaches 386 in the ‘very poor’ category on November 19; 16 of 39 stations report ‘severe’ AQI above 400

• Greater Noida is worst at 450 AQI; Ghaziabad is 435, Noida is 410; 38 of 39 centres on red alert with readings of 300-500

• Wazirpur highest in Delhi at 447; Bawana 444, Jahangirpuri 442, Chandni Chowk 438 exceed safe air quality standards

• GRAP Stage III restrictions active; health experts warn life-threatening conditions affecting respiratory and cardiac systems

Delhi’s air quality plunged to alarming levels on November 19, 2025, with the average Air Quality Index reaching 386 at 5:30 AM, falling under the ‘very poor’ category according to Central Pollution Control Board data. Out of 39 monitoring stations in Delhi-NCR, 16 reported ‘severe’ air quality levels with AQI values crossing 400, indicating hazardous conditions affecting public health across the capital. Greater Noida recorded the worst readings at 450, followed by Ghaziabad at 435, and Noida at 410, while neighboring regions also reported unhealthy levels. Overall, 38 of 39 active monitoring centers remained on pollution red alert with AQI readings between 300 and 500. The persistent air quality crisis represents one of the most severe pollution episodes witnessed this season, with health experts warning of life-threatening conditions.

Severe Zone Monitoring Stations and Area-Wise AQI Levels

Multiple locations across Delhi recorded alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) levels exceeding safe thresholds significantly. Wazirpur reported the highest AQI at 447, followed by Bawana at 444, Jahangirpuri at 442, Chandni Chowk at 438, Vivek Vihar at 436, and DTU Delhi at 434. Other critically affected areas included Ashok Vihar (433), Rohini (426), Narela (425), Punjabi Bagh (420), Anand Vihar (417), Nehru Nagar (414), Sonia Vihar (408), North Campus DU (408), and Mundka (406). RK Puram recorded 404, while areas like Patparganj registered 396, Alipur 383, Dwarka Sector 8 (385), and Mandir Marg 377. Even less-affected zones, including ITO (381), CRRI Mathura Road (379), and Aya Nagar (373), remained in the ‘very poor’ category. Lodhi Road recorded the lowest reading among major stations at 347, still categorized as ‘very poor’.

Related Content
Related Content

Health Impact and Government Response

Dr. Anant Mohan, Head of Pulmonary Medicine at AIIMS, emphasized the severe and life-threatening nature of current pollution levels, noting that both outpatient and emergency room visits have surged significantly. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that Delhi’s air quality would remain ‘very poor’ through November 21, with conditions persisting through subsequent days. The Commission for Air Quality Management maintained Stage III of GRAP restrictions, banning non-essential construction and restricting BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles. Minimum temperatures ranged 9 to 11 degrees Celsius with partly cloudy skies and shallow to moderate fog expected, intensifying cold-related health risks alongside pollution-related complications for vulnerable populations.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Mushfiqur Rahim Brings Up Ton In Landmark 100th Test Match

  2. Shubman Gill Latest Update: India Captain Ruled Out Of 2nd Test, Rishabh Pant To Lead - Reports

  3. India Vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Skip ODIs - Report

  4. Ashes 2025-26: Five Things To Look Forward To During Australia Vs England Rivalry Down Under

  5. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Full List Of Fixtures, India Games, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Burden of Bihar: A Mandate Wrapped In Unfinished Promises

  2. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  3. Scrutinising the Sweep In Bihar Election

  4. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Over 170 Public Figures Reject Results, Cite Flaws In SIR Process

  5. Remembering The Legacy Of Bhai Jaita On The 350th Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 2025 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  2. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

  3. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  4. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  5. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

World News

  1. India’s Strategic Pivot from Russian Oil Outpaces Trump’s Tariff Pressures

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Lahore High Court Shields Interfaith Couple From Police Harassment

  4. Air India Seeks China Airspace Access As Pakistan Ban Hits Long-Haul Network

  5. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

Latest Stories

  1. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  2. Dhurandhar: R Madhavan Reveals The Story Behind His Transformation In Aditya Dhar's Spy Drama

  3. Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

  4. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

  5. Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

  6. Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs