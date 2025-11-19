Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

• Delhi AQI reaches 386 in the ‘very poor’ category on November 19; 16 of 39 stations report ‘severe’ AQI above 400
• Greater Noida is worst at 450 AQI; Ghaziabad is 435, Noida is 410; 38 of 39 centres on red alert with readings of 300-500
• Wazirpur highest in Delhi at 447; Bawana 444, Jahangirpuri 442, Chandni Chowk 438 exceed safe air quality standards
• GRAP Stage III restrictions active; health experts warn life-threatening conditions affecting respiratory and cardiac systems
Delhi’s air quality plunged to alarming levels on November 19, 2025, with the average Air Quality Index reaching 386 at 5:30 AM, falling under the ‘very poor’ category according to Central Pollution Control Board data. Out of 39 monitoring stations in Delhi-NCR, 16 reported ‘severe’ air quality levels with AQI values crossing 400, indicating hazardous conditions affecting public health across the capital. Greater Noida recorded the worst readings at 450, followed by Ghaziabad at 435, and Noida at 410, while neighboring regions also reported unhealthy levels. Overall, 38 of 39 active monitoring centers remained on pollution red alert with AQI readings between 300 and 500. The persistent air quality crisis represents one of the most severe pollution episodes witnessed this season, with health experts warning of life-threatening conditions.
Severe Zone Monitoring Stations and Area-Wise AQI Levels
Multiple locations across Delhi recorded alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) levels exceeding safe thresholds significantly. Wazirpur reported the highest AQI at 447, followed by Bawana at 444, Jahangirpuri at 442, Chandni Chowk at 438, Vivek Vihar at 436, and DTU Delhi at 434. Other critically affected areas included Ashok Vihar (433), Rohini (426), Narela (425), Punjabi Bagh (420), Anand Vihar (417), Nehru Nagar (414), Sonia Vihar (408), North Campus DU (408), and Mundka (406). RK Puram recorded 404, while areas like Patparganj registered 396, Alipur 383, Dwarka Sector 8 (385), and Mandir Marg 377. Even less-affected zones, including ITO (381), CRRI Mathura Road (379), and Aya Nagar (373), remained in the ‘very poor’ category. Lodhi Road recorded the lowest reading among major stations at 347, still categorized as ‘very poor’.
Health Impact and Government Response
Dr. Anant Mohan, Head of Pulmonary Medicine at AIIMS, emphasized the severe and life-threatening nature of current pollution levels, noting that both outpatient and emergency room visits have surged significantly. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that Delhi’s air quality would remain ‘very poor’ through November 21, with conditions persisting through subsequent days. The Commission for Air Quality Management maintained Stage III of GRAP restrictions, banning non-essential construction and restricting BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles. Minimum temperatures ranged 9 to 11 degrees Celsius with partly cloudy skies and shallow to moderate fog expected, intensifying cold-related health risks alongside pollution-related complications for vulnerable populations.