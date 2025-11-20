Women's Big Bash League: Ton-Up Meg Lanning Leads Melbourne Stars' Demolition of Sydney Sixers

Sydney Sixers won the toss and chose to bowl first against Melbourne Stars
Meg Lanning hit superb hundred to power Stars to 219 for four
Sixers all out for a paltry 42, with Kim Garth taking 4 for 3
Melbourne Stars rode Meg Lanning's phenomenal century en route an 111-run drubbing of Sydney Sixers in match 17 of the Women’s Big Bash League 2025 at North Sydney Oval on Thursday, November 20. This was the Sixers' biggest defeat in WBBL history and the 42-run total their lowest.
Lanning hit a dazzling 135 from 74 balls, propelling Stars to the third highest total in the competition's history of 219 for 4, before Sixers were all out for a paltry 42 in reply with Kim Garth taking 4 for 3.
The Sixers slumped to fifth in the points table with two wins and as many losses.
Stars, meanwhile, jumped to the third spot with two wins, one loss, and a no-result against Adelaide Strikers.
Sydney Sixers Vs Melbourne Stars, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Toss Update
Sydney Sixers Vs Melbourne Stars, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Playing XIs
Melbourne Stars Women: Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Amy Jones (w), Annabel Sutherland (c), Marizanne Kapp, Danielle Gibson, Kim Garth, Sasha Moloney, Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Day, Maisy Gibson
Sydney Sixers Women: Ellyse Perry, Sophia Dunkley, Alyssa Healy (w), Ashleigh Gardner (c), Elsa Hunter, Maitlan Brown, Mady Villiers, Erin Burns, Caoimhe Bray, Lauren Kua, Lauren Cheatle
Women's Big Bash League 2025: Live Streaming
The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.