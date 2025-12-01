Hobart Hurricanes Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women face Melbourne Stars Women in WBBL 2025 Match 32 at Bellerive Oval on December 1
It’s their second meeting of the season, and the Stars walk in with the mental edge after taking the first clash between the two.
Elyse Villani’s Hurricanes sit on top of the table with six wins from eight, their 12 points backed by a steady NRR of 0.171. They snapped a two-match slide with a timely win over the Perth Scorchers Women, and with the tournament entering a decisive phase, they’ll want to tighten their grip on the top spot.
The Stars have been just as sharp, holding second place after a strong run that reads five wins and one loss from seven outings.
They’ve strung together four victories on the bounce, their confidence rising with every game. With both sides pushing hard for momentum, this one shapes up as a high-stakes battle between two in-form units.
Hobart Hurricanes Vs Melbourne Stars, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Toss Update And Playing XIs
Melbourne Stars Women have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against Hobart Hurricanes.
Hobart Hurricanes Women (Playing XI): Lizelle Lee(w), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Elyse Villani(c), Heather Graham, Rachel Trenaman, Hayley Silver-holmes, Molly Strano, Lauren Smith, Linsey Smith
Melbourne Stars Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Amy Jones(w), Annabel Sutherland(c), Marizanne Kapp, Danielle Gibson, Kim Garth, Sasha Moloney, Georgia Prestwidge, Maisy Gibson, Sophie Day
Hobart Hurricanes Vs Melbourne Stars, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Live Streaming
The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.