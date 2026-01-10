Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming, WPL 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about match 3 of the Women's Premier League 2025-26 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mumbai Indians’ Amelia Kerr plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians face Delhi Capitals in WPL 2026 second match in Navi Mumbai

  • won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • Check live streaming and other details below

Defending champions Mumbai Indians Women go up against Delhi Capitals Women in Match 3 of the Women’s Premier League 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, with the two sides evenly poised in a fierce rivalry that has stood at 4-4 in past WPL clashes.

Mumbai come into this contest looking to bounce back after a heart-breaking last-ball loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their tournament opener, while Delhi begin their campaign under new leadership with Jemimah Rodrigues making her captaincy debut and a lineup brimming with in-form talent.

Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2026: Toss Update

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field first.

Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2026: Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Lizelle Lee(w), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2026: Live Streaming Info

The third match of the Women's Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2026: Squads

Mumbai Indians Women: Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Rahila Firdous, Milly Illingworth, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Taniya Bhatia(w), Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Nandani Sharma, Lizelle Lee, Shree Charani, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Deeya Yadav

