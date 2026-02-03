Gujarat Giants Vs Delhi Capitals, Women's Premier League 2026 Eliminator Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch GG Vs DC?

Gujarat Giants Vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Catch the preview, live streaming details and head-to-head stats between GG and DC ahead of the important Women's Premier League knockout match on February 3

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants live streaming Women’s Premier League
Delhi Capitals' Nandni Sharma celebrates a wicket during the Women's Premier League match against Mumbai Indians on January 10, 2026. | Photo: wplt20
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi Capitals reach the knockouts of the Women's Premier League for the 4th time

  • Delhi defeated UP Warriorz in their final league game of the season

  • Gujarat Giants won both of their league meetings with Delhi this WPL edition

Ashleigh Gardner's Gujarat Giants are all set to lock horns with Jemimah Rodrigues' Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2026 Eliminator match for a spot in the finale of the on-going edition.

The match will be taking place at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium from 7:30PM (IST) onwards. The winner of this fixture will be facing this season's table toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the finale on February 5.

The Delhi Capitals reached the play-off match after a thrilling last-gasp victory over UP Warriorz in the final league game of the season.

DC needed a win to stay alive and knock out reigning champions Mumbai Indians and that's what exactly they did as well.

Delhi relied on Marizanne Kapp’s clinical bowling (3/30) to restrict UP to 122 and despite a middle-order collapse that saw them slip from 84/1 to 101/5, captain Jemimah Rodrigues displayed immense composure, scoring 34 off 18 balls to seal the chase.

The Gujarat Giants qualified with a statement performance, beating the reigning champions in their final league match.

Related Content
Related Content

After eight consecutive losses to MI prior to that game, the Giants posted a competitive 167/4, thanks to an explosive 71-run stand between Ashleigh Gardner (46) and Georgia Wareham (44).

Their bowlers then held their nerves against a valiant 82 from Harmanpreet Kaur, winning by 11 runs to punch their ticket to the Eliminator. Recovering from an early three-match losing streak, the Giants finished second in the standings with 10 points.

Gujarat Giants Vs Delhi Capitals, Women's Premier League 2026: Head-To-Head

Total matches: 8

Gujarat Giants wins: 4

Delhi Capitals wins: 4

Gujarat Giants Vs Delhi Capitals, Women's Premier League 2026: Where To Watch?

This match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Set To Represent USA In ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Co-Hosts Sri Lanka Announce 15-Man Squad - Check Details

  3. Narayan Jagadeesan Smashes 49-Ball Hundred For India A Against USA In T20 World Cup Warm-Up Clash

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: From BCCI To Politicians - Pakistan's Boycott Row Garners Strong Reactions Within India

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: No India Vs Pakistan Encounter Could Lead To Losses Of 250 Million US Dollars - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  5. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026 And The Politics Of Assumed Loyalty

  2. Budget 2026: Higher STT, No FPI Boost Drag Markets

  3. Violent Clash In Kolkata’s Golpark Leaves 2 Injured, 10 Arrested

  4. Priyanka Gandhi Renews Demand For Scheduled Tribe Status For Kunduvadiyan Community

  5. Budget 2026: India Plans Rare Earth Corridors In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Other States To Cut China Dependence

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Bangladesh Court Sentences Sheikh Hasina To 10 Years Jail

  2. Oscar-nominated Mehdi Mahmoudian Arrested In Iran After Condemning Regime, Jafar Panahi Responds

  3. War And Peace In Iran: Will West Asia Witness A Regional Conflict?

  4. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  5. Elon Musk Denies Links To Jeffrey Epstein After Files Show Email Exchanges

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes