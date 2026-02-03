Gujarat Giants Vs Delhi Capitals, Women's Premier League 2026 Eliminator Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch GG Vs DC?

Delhi Capitals reach the knockouts of the Women's Premier League for the 4th time
Delhi defeated UP Warriorz in their final league game of the season
Gujarat Giants won both of their league meetings with Delhi this WPL edition
Ashleigh Gardner's Gujarat Giants are all set to lock horns with Jemimah Rodrigues' Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2026 Eliminator match for a spot in the finale of the on-going edition.
The match will be taking place at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium from 7:30PM (IST) onwards. The winner of this fixture will be facing this season's table toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the finale on February 5.
The Delhi Capitals reached the play-off match after a thrilling last-gasp victory over UP Warriorz in the final league game of the season.
DC needed a win to stay alive and knock out reigning champions Mumbai Indians and that's what exactly they did as well.
Delhi relied on Marizanne Kapp’s clinical bowling (3/30) to restrict UP to 122 and despite a middle-order collapse that saw them slip from 84/1 to 101/5, captain Jemimah Rodrigues displayed immense composure, scoring 34 off 18 balls to seal the chase.
The Gujarat Giants qualified with a statement performance, beating the reigning champions in their final league match.
After eight consecutive losses to MI prior to that game, the Giants posted a competitive 167/4, thanks to an explosive 71-run stand between Ashleigh Gardner (46) and Georgia Wareham (44).
Their bowlers then held their nerves against a valiant 82 from Harmanpreet Kaur, winning by 11 runs to punch their ticket to the Eliminator. Recovering from an early three-match losing streak, the Giants finished second in the standings with 10 points.
Gujarat Giants Vs Delhi Capitals, Women's Premier League 2026: Head-To-Head
Total matches: 8
Gujarat Giants wins: 4
Delhi Capitals wins: 4
Gujarat Giants Vs Delhi Capitals, Women's Premier League 2026: Where To Watch?
This match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.