WPL 2026: Sophie Devine Holds Nerve To Help Gujarat Giants Defeat Delhi Capitals By Three Runs
Gujarat Giants Women held their nerve to beat Delhi Capitals Women by three runs in a tense WPL 2026 clash at Vadodara. Giants posted 174/9, built around Beth Mooney’s composed 58 and a brisk 39 from Anushka Sharma, setting up a competitive total. Delhi Capitals stayed in the hunt through Niki Prasad’s 47, but wickets at crucial moments slowed the chase. With the game going down to the final over, Sophie Devine delivered under pressure, picking up 4/37 and removing key batters to deny DC at the finish. Capitals closed on 171/8, falling agonisingly short, while the Giants boosted their playoff push with a vital, hard-fought win.
