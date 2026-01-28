WPL 2026 Points Table: Who Is Best Placed To Qualify For Playoff? MI, DC Permutations Explained

Here's all you need to know about the WPL 2026 points table, permutations, teams involved and much more

Outlook Sports Desk
WPL 2026: GG vs DC
Gujarat Giants' players celebrate after winning the match against Delhi Capitals during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match at the BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. Photo: BCCI via PTI
  • WPL 2026 league phase seems to come to an end with few matches left

  • GG defeated DC in match 17 of the WPL 2026 by three runs

  • RCB are well-placed to qualify for the final thanks to their five back-to-back wins

Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals played out a thriller in the 17th match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi in Vadodara on Tuesday. Sophie Devine's experience came in handy as GG defeated DC by three runs and helped them climb to third in the WPL 2026 points table.

So GG can finish in the top half of the WPL point table but will require UP Warriorz to do them a favour and beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their final league match by a big margin.

Whereas RCB are well-placed to qualify for the final, thanks to their five wins. Given their good run-rate and points tally, RCB could well become the team to qualify for the WPL 2026 final.

WPL 2026 Points Table

TeamsMatches PlayedWinsLossesPointsNRR
Royal Challengers Bengaluru(Q)752100.947
Gujarat Giants7438-0.271
Mumbai Indians73460.146
Delhi Capitals7346-0.164
UP Warriorz6246-0.769

WPL 2026: Who will qualify for the playoffs?

After RCB, there are two teams left with a chance of qualifying for the playoffs. The two teams are - Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. DC's defeat to GG last night, might have hurt their chances and now must win big to gain advantage.

Moreover, DC must hope that Mumbai Indians must lose to Gujarat Giants which will give Jemimah Rodrigues-led side advantage as they will know their permutation before their last game, to be played on February 1. UP Warriorz will need luck if they are to stand an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

As for Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, they just need to win against GG to qualify, as they have a better run-rate over DC (0.146).

