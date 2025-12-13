Hobart Hurricanes Vs Perth Scorchers Live Streaming, Women's Big Bash League Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes are hosting Perth Scorchers in the Women's Big Bash League 2025 final at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Saturday (December 13). Watch the WBBL cricket match live.

Hurricanes earned a direct berth into the final after finishing on top in the league phase, and are eyeing their maiden title. Scorchers, on the other hand, had to go through the Knockout and Challenger route, and are seeking to lift the trophy for a second time.

Hobart Hurricanes Vs Perth Scorchers, Women's Big Bash League Final: Toss Update

Perth Scorchers won the toss and elected to bat first against Hobart Hurricanes.

Hobart Hurricanes Vs Perth Scorchers, Women's Big Bash League Final: Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Elyse Villani (c), Heather Graham, Rachel Trenaman, Lauren Smith, Hayley Silver-holmes, Linsey Smith, Molly Strano

Perth Scorchers Women: Katie Mack, Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Darke, Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Chloe Ainsworth, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Ruby Strange, Amy Edgar

Hobart Hurricanes Vs Perth Scorchers, Women's Big Bash League Final: Live Streaming Info

Where is the Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers, Women's Big Bash League final being telecast and live streamed?

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers, Women's Big Bash League final is being telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It is being live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Hobart Hurricanes Vs Perth Scorchers, Women's Big Bash League Final: Squads

Perth Scorchers Women: Katie Mack, Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Paige Scholfield, Maddy Darke, Freya Kemp, Alana King, Chloe Ainsworth, Lilly Mills, Ruby Strange, Amy Edgar, Chloe Piparo, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Shay Manolini

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Elyse Villani (c), Heather Graham, Rachel Trenaman, Hayley Silver-holmes, Molly Strano, Lauren Smith, Linsey Smith, Kathryn Bryce, Amy Smith, Ruth Johnston, Callie Wilson, Isabella Malgioglio

