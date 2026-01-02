AFCON 2025-26 Round Of 16 Preview: Live Streaming, Timings, Venues - All You Need To Know

2025-26 AFCON gets underway with the Round of 16 phase
Likes of Egypt and Senegal will be in action in the knockout stage
Streaming, Fixtures and teams listed below
The 2025-26 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) enters the knockout phase with 16 teams battling it out to stay alive in the tournament and qualify for the next round. No surprises that the tournament favourites have made it through.
The likes of Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria and hosts Morocco have qualified alongside the likes of Ivory Coast, Senegal and Cameroon. Several star players including Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Bryan Mbeumo, Achraf Hakimi amongst others, are ready to give their best to achieve AFCON glory.
AFCON 2025-26: Teams Qualified For The Round Of 16
The 16 teams advancing to the knockout stage are:
Nigeria
Egypt
Algeria
Morocco
Senegal
Cameroon
Côte d’Ivoire
South Africa
Burkina Faso
Sudan
Tunisia
DR Congo
Benin
Mali
Tanzania
Mozambique
AFCON 2025-26: Round of 16 Fixtures
Saturday, 3 January 2026
Senegal vs Sudan (Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier)
Mali vs Tunisia (Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca)
Sunday, 4 January 2026
Morocco vs Tanzania (Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat)
South Africa vs Cameroon (Al Barid Stadium, Rabat)
Monday, 5 January 2026
Egypt vs Benin (Adrar Stadium, Agadir)
Nigeria vs Mozambique (Fez Stadium, Fez)
Tuesday, 6 January 2026
Algeria vs DR Congo (Moulay Hassan Stadium, Rabat)
Côte d'Ivoire vs Burkina Faso (Marrakesh Stadium, Marrakesh)
AFCON 2025 Round of 16: Live Streaming Info
When do the AFCON 2025 Round of 16 fixtures kick-off?
The AFCON 2025 Round of 16 matches begin on January 3, Saturday.
What time will the AFCON 2025 Round of 16 matches start?
The AFCON 2025 Round of 16 matches will be played at 9:30 PM and 12:30 AM (IST).
The live streaming of the AFCON 2025 Round of 16 matches will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.