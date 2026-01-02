AFCON 2025-26 Round Of 16 Preview: Live Streaming, Timings, Venues - All You Need To Know

Here's all you need to know about 2025-26 CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Round of 16 phase that includes some of the top stars including Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, Achraf Hakimi, and Victor Osimhen

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tunisia vs Nigeria
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen reacts after scoring his side's first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations group C soccer match between Nigeria and Tunisia in Fez, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Summary
Summary of this article

  • 2025-26 AFCON gets underway with the Round of 16 phase

  • Likes of Egypt and Senegal will be in action in the knockout stage

  • Streaming, Fixtures and teams listed below

The 2025-26 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) enters the knockout phase with 16 teams battling it out to stay alive in the tournament and qualify for the next round. No surprises that the tournament favourites have made it through.

The likes of Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria and hosts Morocco have qualified alongside the likes of Ivory Coast, Senegal and Cameroon. Several star players including Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Bryan Mbeumo, Achraf Hakimi amongst others, are ready to give their best to achieve AFCON glory.

AFCON 2025-26: Teams Qualified For The Round Of 16

The 16 teams advancing to the knockout stage are:

  • Nigeria

  • Egypt

  • Algeria

  • Morocco

  • Senegal

  • Cameroon

  • Côte d’Ivoire

  • South Africa

  • Burkina Faso

  • Sudan

  • Tunisia

  • DR Congo

  • Benin

  • Mali

  • Tanzania

  • Mozambique

AFCON 2025-26: Round of 16 Fixtures

Saturday, 3 January 2026

Senegal vs Sudan (Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier)

Mali vs Tunisia (Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca)

Sunday, 4 January 2026

Morocco vs Tanzania (Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat)

South Africa vs Cameroon (Al Barid Stadium, Rabat)

Monday, 5 January 2026

Egypt vs Benin (Adrar Stadium, Agadir)

Nigeria vs Mozambique (Fez Stadium, Fez)

Tuesday, 6 January 2026

Algeria vs DR Congo (Moulay Hassan Stadium, Rabat)

Côte d'Ivoire vs Burkina Faso (Marrakesh Stadium, Marrakesh)

AFCON 2025 Round of 16: Live Streaming Info

When do the AFCON 2025 Round of 16 fixtures kick-off? 

The AFCON 2025 Round of 16 matches begin on January 3, Saturday. 

What time will the AFCON 2025 Round of 16 matches start? 

The AFCON 2025 Round of 16 matches will be played at 9:30 PM and 12:30 AM (IST).

Where will the live streaming of the AFCON 2025 Round of 16 be available in India?

The live streaming of the AFCON 2025 Round of 16 matches will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

