Hobart Hurricanes Vs Perth Scorchers LIVE Score, WBBL 2025 Final: PRS-W Bat First - Check Playing XIs From Hobart

Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers Live Score, WBBL Knockout: Toss And Playing XIs
Perth Scorchers Women have won the toss and have opted to bat
Hobart Hurricanes Women (Playing XI): Lizelle Lee(w), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Elyse Villani(c), Heather Graham, Rachel Trenaman, Lauren Smith, Hayley Silver-holmes, Linsey Smith, Molly Strano
Perth Scorchers Women (Playing XI): Katie Mack, Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine(c), Maddy Darke, Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Chloe Ainsworth, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Ruby Strange, Amy Edgar