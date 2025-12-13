Hobart Hurricanes Vs Perth Scorchers LIVE Score, WBBL 2025 Final: PRS-W Bat First - Check Playing XIs From Hobart

Hobart Hurricanes Vs Perth Scorchers LIVE, WBBL 2025 Final: Elyse Villani and Sophie Devine clash in the all-important Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025 Final, to be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Saturday, December 13

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers
Hobart Hurricanes Women take on Perth Scorchers women in the WBBL 2025 final. WBBL
Welcome to the live coverage of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025 final between Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Saturday, December 13. Elyse Villani and Sophie Devine will lead their respective sides out with one eye on the elusive trophy. Catch the HBHW vs PRSW, WBBL 2025 Final, right here
Perth Scorchers Women have won the toss and have opted to bat

Hobart Hurricanes Women (Playing XI): Lizelle Lee(w), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Elyse Villani(c), Heather Graham, Rachel Trenaman, Lauren Smith, Hayley Silver-holmes, Linsey Smith, Molly Strano

Perth Scorchers Women (Playing XI): Katie Mack, Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine(c), Maddy Darke, Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Chloe Ainsworth, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Ruby Strange, Amy Edgar

