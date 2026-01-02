Uttar Pradesh Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: UP Look to Sustain Winning Streak

Here is all you need to about the fifth-round match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B between Uttar Pradesh & Jammu & Kashmir: preview, previous results, squads and live streaming information

Rinku-Singh is is red hot form in VHT 2025-26
Uttar Pradesh is set to face Jammu & Kashmir in Round 5 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on January 3 in Rajkot. Photo: File
  • UP are at the top in Group B after winning all their 4 matches

  • J&K are at the 5th spot in the Group after winning 2 out of their 4 games

  • The match between UP and J&K will not be telecast on TV or stream on the Internet

Table toppers Uttar Pradesh will up against the resilient Jammu & Kashmir in the Group B encounter of Round five of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Niranjan Shah Stadium C in Rajkot on January 3, 2025.

UP have in top form so far in the Vijay Hazare Trophy having won all the four matches they have played so far. In the last game, they toppled Assam by 58 runs (VJD method) in a rain-struck match on the back of a sensational 140-ball 150 by Aryan Juyal.

On the other hand, Jammu & Kashmir have had a hot and cold tournament so far with 2 wins out of 4 encounters. They lost their last match against Chandigarh by 7 wickets and will look to come back to winning ways against a strong UP side.

Uttar Pradesh vs Jammu & Kashmir, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Live Streaming Info

When and where will the Uttar Pradesh vs Jammu & Kashmir, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match be played?

The Uttar Pradesh vs Jammu & Kashmir, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium C in Rajkot on Saturday, January 03, 2026 at 9am IST.

Where will the Uttar Pradesh vs Jammu & Kashmir, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match be telecast and live streamed?

The Uttar pradesh vs Jammu & Kashmir, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match will not be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will also not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Uttar Pradesh vs Jammu & Kashmir, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Squads

Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Goswami, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh(c), Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Veer, Vipraj Nigam, Zeeshan Ansari, Kartik Tyagi, Karan Chaudhary, Kartik Yadav, Kunal Tyagi, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Rituraj Sharma, Adarsh Singh, Aaradhya Yadav, Shivam Sharma, Vineet Panwar

Jammu and Kashmir: Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria, Murugan Ashwin, Yawer Hassan, Paras Dogra(c), Abdul Samad, Rydham Sharma(w), Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi Dar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sunil Kumar, Sahil Lotra, Kawalpreet Singh, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Vivrant Sharma

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

