Women's Big Bash League: Hobart Hurricanes Trump Melbourne Renegades By Six Wickets, Stretch Lead At Top

Initially set a 156-run target by the defending champions, Hurricanes' innings was delayed twice by rain and lightning before they reached an adjusted target of 106 with an over to spare. Heather Graham was the star of the show, returning figures of 3 for 23 with the ball before hitting a vital unbeaten 14 in the chase. Nicola Carey also struck 39 from 29 balls for Hurricanes, while captain Elyse Villani hit 12 runs from five balls to seal the match.