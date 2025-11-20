Women's Big Bash League: Hobart Hurricanes Trump Melbourne Renegades By Six Wickets, Stretch Lead At Top

Melbourne Renegades set 156-run target for Hobart Hurricanes
Hurricanes' innings delayed by rain and lightning before they reached an adjusted target of 106
Heather Graham picks up three wickets before hitting vital unbeaten 14
Hobart Hurricanes defeated Melbourne Renegades by six wickets in match 16 of the Women’s Big Bash League 2025 at North Sydney Oval, Sydney, on Thursday, November 20. With that, the Hurricanes went four points clear at the top of the standings as the Renegades stayed second with six points.
Initially set a 156-run target by the defending champions, Hurricanes' innings was delayed twice by rain and lightning before they reached an adjusted target of 106 with an over to spare. Heather Graham was the star of the show, returning figures of 3 for 23 with the ball before hitting a vital unbeaten 14 in the chase. Nicola Carey also struck 39 from 29 balls for Hurricanes, while captain Elyse Villani hit 12 runs from five balls to seal the match.
Hobart Hurricanes Vs Melbourne Renegades, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Toss Update
Hobart Hurricanes Women won the toss and decided to bowl first against Melbourne Renegades women.
Hobart Hurricanes Vs Melbourne Renegades, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Playing XIs
Melbourne Renegades Women: Courtney Webb, Sophie Molineux (c), Alice Capsey, Emma de Broughe, Deandra Dottin, Georgia Wareham, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (w), Sarah Coyte, Milly Illingworth, Charis Bekker
Hobart Hurricanes Women: Lizelle Lee (w), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Elyse Villani (c), Rachel Trenaman, Hayley Silver-holmes, Molly Strano, Lauren Smith, Linsey Smith
Women's Big Bash League 2025: Live Streaming
The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.