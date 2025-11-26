Melbourne Stars Vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Streaming, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Get live streaming, toss updates, and playing XIs for Match 24 between Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes on Wednesday, 26 November at Junction Oval

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Melbourne Stars Vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Streaming, Womens Big Bash League 2025
Melbourne Stars' Meg Lanning celebrates her century against Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League. Photo: X/WBBL
Summary
  • Hobart Hurricanes Women go head-to-head with Melbourne Stars

  • Both teams sit at the top-half of the table

  • Hobart won the toss and chose to bowl first

Two top-half teams - Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes meet for match number 24 of the Women's Big Bash League 2025-26. The match will be taking place at the Junction Oval and offers both the teams a chance to take the top spot.

The Hurricanes, who saw their unbeaten streak overhauled by the Sydney Sixers in their previous match, comfortably sit on top of the table. Despite the loss, which was their first in 6 matches, Hobart sit with 10 points with a net run rate of +0.504.

If the Melbourne Stars are able to beat Hobart today with a decent margin, then they will replace Ellyse Villani's side from the summit of the table for the first time this season.

The Stars, led by Aussie all-rounder Annabel Sutherland, are 3rd in the table after 3 wins, 1 loss and 1 no result with 7 points to their name and a net run rate (+2.247) greater than that of Hobart.

Melbourne Stars Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Toss Update

Hobart won the toss and chose to field first at the Junction Oval.

Melbourne Stars Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Amy Jones (WK), Annabel Sutherland (C), Marizanne Kapp, Danielle Gibson, Kim Garth, Sasha Moloney, Georgia Prestwidge, Maisy Gibson and Sophie Day

Hobart Hurricanes: Lizelle Lee (WK), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Elyse Villani (C), Rachel Trenaman, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Molly Strano, Lauren Smith and Linsey Smith

Melbourne Stars Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Live Streaming

The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

