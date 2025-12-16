Hobart Hurricanes Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes play Sydney Thunder in Match 3 of Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart, on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. Both sides are looking to kick-start their campaigns with a statement win in this early-season encounter.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2025-26: Toss Update
Hobar Hurricanes captain Nathan Ellis has won the toss and opted to bowl first in today's Match 3 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2025-26: Playing XI
Hobart Hurricanes: Mitchell Owen, Nikhil Chaudhary, Rehan Ahmed, Ben McDermott, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Rishad Hossain, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake.
Sydney Thunder: Sam Konstas, Matthew Gilkes, Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Sam Billings (wk), Shadab Khan, Daniel Sams, Chris Green (c), Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Reece Topley.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2025-26: Full Squad
Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Nathan Ellis (c), Rishad Hossain, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitchell Owen, Will Prestwidge, Billy Stanlake, Tim Ward, Macalister Wright.
Sydney Thunder: Oliver Davies, Sam Konstas, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings (wk), Shadab Khan, Daniel Sams, Chris Green (c), Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Reece Topley, Ryan Hadley, Blake Nikitaras, Charlie Anderson, Matthew Gilkes.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
The Big Bash League 2025-26 matches, including Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.