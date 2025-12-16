Hobart Hurricanes Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Know all about the Match 3, including live streaming details, toss update, playing XIs, and more

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder live streaming Big Bash League 2025-26
Sydney Thunder's Shadab Khan arriving for training ahead of the Big Bash League match against Hobart Hurricanes on December 16, 2025. | Photo: X/ThunderBBL
Hobart Hurricanes play Sydney Thunder in Match 3 of Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart, on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. Both sides are looking to kick-start their campaigns with a statement win in this early-season encounter.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2025-26: Toss Update

Hobar Hurricanes captain Nathan Ellis has won the toss and opted to bowl first in today's Match 3 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2025-26: Playing XI

Hobart Hurricanes: Mitchell Owen, Nikhil Chaudhary, Rehan Ahmed, Ben McDermott, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Rishad Hossain, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake.

Sydney Thunder: Sam Konstas, Matthew Gilkes, Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Sam Billings (wk), Shadab Khan, Daniel Sams, Chris Green (c), Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Reece Topley.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2025-26: Full Squad

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Nathan Ellis (c), Rishad Hossain, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitchell Owen, Will Prestwidge, Billy Stanlake, Tim Ward, Macalister Wright.

Sydney Thunder: Oliver Davies, Sam Konstas, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings (wk), Shadab Khan, Daniel Sams, Chris Green (c), Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Reece Topley, Ryan Hadley, Blake Nikitaras, Charlie Anderson, Matthew Gilkes.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

The Big Bash League 2025-26 matches, including Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.

