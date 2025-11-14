Women’s Big Bash League: Wolvaardt Powers Adelaide Strikers To 7-Wicket Win Over Melbourne Renegades

Adelaide Strikers beat Melbourne Renegades by seven wickets in Women's Big Bash League 2025
Strikers chase down a 142-run target with 14 balls to spare
Laura Wolvaardt hits her first half-century of the season
Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) defeated Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) by seven wickets in Match 9 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025 at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, on Friday, November 14.
Laura Wolvaardt (71 not out off 48 balls) hit her first half-century of the season as the Strikers chased down a 142-run target with 14 balls to spare. Tess Flintoff snared a couple of wickets in Renegades' losing cause.
Adelaide Strikers’ first match in the tournament against Melbourne Stars on November 10 was washed out. The Strikers were hit for 184/5 by the Stars in the first innings, with Amanda-Jade Wellington the only bowler starring with figures of 2/20.
Melbourne Renegades had been in form in the run-up to this encounter, winning their first two matches. A seven-wicket, run-curtailed victory over Brisbane Heat was followed by a four-wicket win against Sydney Thunder.
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, WBBL 2025: Toss Update
Adelaide Strikers Women captain Tahlia McGrath won the toss and opted to field first.
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, WBBL 2025: Playing XIs
Adelaide Strikers Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tammy Beaumont, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Ellie Johnston, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Sophie Ecclestone, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.
Melbourne Renegades Women: Davina Perrin, Courtney Webb, Deandra Dottin, Alice Capsey, Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Wareham (c), Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Sarah Coyte, Charis Bekker, Milly Illingworth.
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, WBBL 2025: Full Squads
Adelaide Strikers Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tammy Beaumont, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Ellie Johnston, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Sophie Ecclestone, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Ella Wilson, Eleanor Larosa, Anesu Mushangwe, Tabatha Saville.
Melbourne Renegades Women: Davina Perrin, Courtney Webb, Alice Capsey, Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Wareham (c), Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Sarah Coyte, Charis Bekker, Milly Illingworth, Sara Kennedy, Emma de Broughe, Issy Wong, Sophie Molineux,
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, WBBL 2025: Live Streaming Details
The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches, including the Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades match, will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.