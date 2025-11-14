Women’s Big Bash League: Wolvaardt Powers Adelaide Strikers To 7-Wicket Win Over Melbourne Renegades

Here is all you need to know about the Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Women’s Big Bash League 2025 clash: match report, toss update, playing XIs, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Women’s Big Bash League 2025 match report
Adelaide Strikers' Laura Wolvaardt celebrates her half-century against Melbourne Renegades. Photo: X/Weber Women's Big Bash League
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Adelaide Strikers beat Melbourne Renegades by seven wickets in Women's Big Bash League 2025

  • Strikers chase down a 142-run target with 14 balls to spare

  • Laura Wolvaardt hits her first half-century of the season

Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) defeated Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) by seven wickets in Match 9 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025 at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, on Friday, November 14.

Laura Wolvaardt (71 not out off 48 balls) hit her first half-century of the season as the Strikers chased down a 142-run target with 14 balls to spare. Tess Flintoff snared a couple of wickets in Renegades' losing cause.

Adelaide Strikers’ first match in the tournament against Melbourne Stars on November 10 was washed out. The Strikers were hit for 184/5 by the Stars in the first innings, with Amanda-Jade Wellington the only bowler starring with figures of 2/20.

Melbourne Renegades had been in form in the run-up to this encounter, winning their first two matches. A seven-wicket, run-curtailed victory over Brisbane Heat was followed by a four-wicket win against Sydney Thunder.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, WBBL 2025: Toss Update

Adelaide Strikers Women captain Tahlia McGrath won the toss and opted to field first.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, WBBL 2025: Playing XIs

Related Content
Related Content

Adelaide Strikers Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tammy Beaumont, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Ellie Johnston, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Sophie Ecclestone, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

Melbourne Renegades Women: Davina Perrin, Courtney Webb, Deandra Dottin, Alice Capsey, Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Wareham (c), Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Sarah Coyte, Charis Bekker, Milly Illingworth.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, WBBL 2025: Full Squads

Adelaide Strikers Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tammy Beaumont, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Ellie Johnston, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Sophie Ecclestone, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Ella Wilson, Eleanor Larosa, Anesu Mushangwe, Tabatha Saville.

Melbourne Renegades Women: Davina Perrin, Courtney Webb, Alice Capsey, Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Wareham (c), Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Sarah Coyte, Charis Bekker, Milly Illingworth, Sara Kennedy, Emma de Broughe, Issy Wong, Sophie Molineux,

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, WBBL 2025: Live Streaming Details

The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches, including the Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades match, will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd ODI: Babar Azam Ends Century Drought As PAK Beat SL By 8 Wickets

  2. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 32-Ball Century In Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Against UAE - Video

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1: Three Intriguing Stats From Eden Gardens

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Here's Why Jasprit Bumrah Is The Most Lethal Bowler Against Openers

  5. India Vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1: Jasprit Bumrah’s Five-Wicket Haul Powers IND To Dominant Start

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

  2. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  3. Pune Govt Land Sold Illegally for ₹33 Crore; Officer Suspended, Probe Begins

  4. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  5. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Media Interactions

  2. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  3. Key Zelenskyy Ally Accused Of $100 Million Corruption Scheme, Resigns

  4. Bangladesh Ordinance for Charter Referendum Sparks ‘Unconstitutional’ Claims

  5. Bangladesh: Hasina Sets Conditions For Return, Accuses Yunus Of Degrading Ties With India, Undermining Democracy

Latest Stories

  1. Kalamkaval Trailer: Mammootty Starrer Promises To Be A Gritty, Riveting Mystery Thriller

  2. ‘Tiger Abhi Jinda Hai’: Poster Outside Nitish Kumar’s Residence Sparks Stir in Bihar

  3. Bihar's Verdict: Mahagathbandhan Parties Trailing In Early Leads

  4. ED Raids In Delhi-NCR, Jaipur In ₹900-Crore Cocaine Money Laundering Case

  5. US Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Abolish H-1B Visas And Limit Foreign Worker Residency

  6. JMM’s Somesh Chandra Soren Leads Ghatshila Bypoll by Over 7,500 Votes

  7. Bihar Election 2025 Results: Abki Baar 200 Paar In Bihar

  8. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns