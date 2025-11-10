Melbourne Stars Vs Adelaide Strikers, Women's BBL 2025: Match Abandoned Due To Rain Interruptions

Rain washed out the WBBL 2025 clash between Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers at Junction Oval. Stars posted 184/5, but the Strikers’ chase was abandoned, ending the match with no result

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Melbourne Stars Vs Adelaide Strikers, Womens BBL 2025: Match Abandoned Due To Rain
Melbourne Stars Vs Adelaide Strikers, Women's BBL 2025: Match Abandoned Due To Rain Interruptions Photo: X/ WBBL
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Melbourne Stars face Adelaide Strikers in match 4 of WBBL 2025

  • Adelaide Strikers won the toss and elected to bowl first

  • Both teams finished at the bottom of the points table in least season

Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers came face-to-face for the 4th match of the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Monday, November 10.

Rain spoiled a promising start to the contest as the Stars posted a strong first‑innings total of 184/5 courtesy of half‑centuries from Meg Lanning (60 off 41) and Annabel Sutherland (54* off 39). For Strikers, Amanda-Jade Wellington shone with the ball, picking up two wickets while conceding just 20 runs in four overs

In the second innings, the Stars had managed to take a key wicket early when they removed opener Tammy Beaumont, but just as the chase was gaining traction, heavy rain intervened. The visitors were at 32/1 after 4.2 overs when play was suspended and ultimately abandoned.

Melbourne Stars Vs Adelaide Strikers, WBBL 2025: Toss Update

Adelaide Strikers won the toss and have opted to field

Melbourne Stars Vs Adelaide Strikers, WBBL 2025: Playing XI

Adelaide Strikers Women: Tammy Beaumont, Laura Wolvaardt, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath(c), Bridget Patterson(w), Ellie Johnston, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Sophie Ecclestone, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Melbourne Stars Women: Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Amy Jones(w), Annabel Sutherland(c), Marizanne Kapp, Danielle Gibson, Kim Garth, Sasha Moloney, Georgia Prestwidge, Maisy Gibson, Sophie Day

Melbourne Stars Vs Adelaide Strikers, WBBL 2025: Live Streaming Detials

Where will the Melbourne Stars Vs Adelaide Strikers, WBBL 2025 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Melbourne Stars Vs Adelaide Strikers, WBBL 2025 was telecasted on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It was live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Melbourne Stars Vs Adelaide Strikers, WBBL 2025: Squads

Adelaide Strikers Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Jemma Barsby, Tammy Beaumont(w), Darcie Brown, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath(c), Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Anesu Mushangwe, Madeline Penna, Megan Schutt, Tabatha Saville, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson

Melbourne Stars Women Squad: Annabel Sutherland(c), Amy Jones(w), Sophie Day, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Georgia Prestwidge, Ella Hayward, Sophie Reid, Maisy Gibson, Danielle Gibson, Kim Garth, Marizanne Kapp, Sasha Moloney

Published At:
