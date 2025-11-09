Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming, Women's BBL 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues In Action As BRH-W Bat First

Brisbane Heat face Melbourne Renegades in the WBBL 2025 opener at Allan Border Field
Jemimah Rodrigues features for the Heat in her first game of the season
Melbourne Renegades won the toss and chose to field first
Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades come face-to-face for the first match of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025 on Sunday, November 9 at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane.
The Heat begin their campaign at home in Brisbane knowing they fell just short last season, finishing as runners-up after losing to the Renegades in the final.
They bring back a strong core led by skipper Jess Jonassen and bolstered by the signing of Indian star Jemimah Rodrigues, with support from players like Grace Harris and Nadine de Klerk to form a deep batting and bowling line-up.
Meanwhile, the Renegades arrive as defending champions, determined to start fast and continue their momentum from last year.
Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Renegades, WBBL 2025: Toss Update
Melbourne Renegades have won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Renegades, WBBL 2025: Playing XI
Brisbane Heat Women: Charli Knott, Nadine de Klerk, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen(c), Chinelle Henry, Sianna Ginger, Georgia Redmayne(w), Annie O Neil, Lucinda Bourke, Nicola Hancock, Lucy Hamilton
Melbourne Renegades Women: Davina Perrin, Courtney Webb, Deandra Dottin, Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Wareham(c), Nicole Faltum(w), Tess Flintoff, Alice Capsey, Sarah Coyte, Charis Bekker, Milly Illingworth
Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Renegades, WBBL 2025: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Renegades, WBBL 2025 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Renegades, WBBL 2025 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Renegades, WBBL 2025: Squads
Melbourne Renegades Women Squad: Courtney Webb, Sophie Molineux, Deandra Dottin, Georgia Wareham(c), Naomi Stalenberg, Nicole Faltum(w), Sarah Coyte, Milly Illingworth, Issy Wong, Sara Kennedy, Charis Bekker, Davina Perrin, Emma de Broughe, Alice Capsey, Tess Flintoff
Brisbane Heat Women Squad: Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne(w), Chinelle Henry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Charli Knott, Mikayla Wrigley, Jess Jonassen(c), Lucy Hamilton, Grace Parsons, Nicola Hancock, Nadine de Klerk, Sianna Ginger, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Lucinda Bourke, Bonnie Berry