Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming, Women's BBL 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues In Action As BRH-W Bat First

Here is all you need to know about the first match of Women's Big Bash League 2025 between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades in Brisbane: live streaming details, toss update and playing XIs

D
Deepak Joshi
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming, Womens BBL 2025
Brisbane Heat captain Jess Jonassen and Melbourne Renegades captain Georgia Wareham during the toss Photo: X/ WBBL
  • Brisbane Heat face Melbourne Renegades in the WBBL 2025 opener at Allan Border Field

  • Jemimah Rodrigues features for the Heat in her first game of the season

  • Melbourne Renegades won the toss and chose to field first

Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades come face-to-face for the first match of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025 on Sunday, November 9 at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane.

The Heat begin their campaign at home in Brisbane knowing they fell just short last season, finishing as runners-up after losing to the Renegades in the final.

They bring back a strong core led by skipper Jess Jonassen and bolstered by the signing of Indian star Jemimah Rodrigues, with support from players like Grace Harris and Nadine de Klerk to form a deep batting and bowling line-up.

Meanwhile, the Renegades arrive as defending champions, determined to start fast and continue their momentum from last year.

Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Renegades, WBBL 2025: Toss Update

Melbourne Renegades have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Renegades, WBBL 2025: Playing XI

Brisbane Heat Women: Charli Knott, Nadine de Klerk, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen(c), Chinelle Henry, Sianna Ginger, Georgia Redmayne(w), Annie O Neil, Lucinda Bourke, Nicola Hancock, Lucy Hamilton

Melbourne Renegades Women: Davina Perrin, Courtney Webb, Deandra Dottin, Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Wareham(c), Nicole Faltum(w), Tess Flintoff, Alice Capsey, Sarah Coyte, Charis Bekker, Milly Illingworth

Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Renegades, WBBL 2025: Live Streaming Details

Where will the Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Renegades, WBBL 2025 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Renegades, WBBL 2025 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Renegades, WBBL 2025: Squads

Melbourne Renegades Women Squad: Courtney Webb, Sophie Molineux, Deandra Dottin, Georgia Wareham(c), Naomi Stalenberg, Nicole Faltum(w), Sarah Coyte, Milly Illingworth, Issy Wong, Sara Kennedy, Charis Bekker, Davina Perrin, Emma de Broughe, Alice Capsey, Tess Flintoff

Brisbane Heat Women Squad: Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne(w), Chinelle Henry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Charli Knott, Mikayla Wrigley, Jess Jonassen(c), Lucy Hamilton, Grace Parsons, Nicola Hancock, Nadine de Klerk, Sianna Ginger, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Lucinda Bourke, Bonnie Berry

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
Tags

