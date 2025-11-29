Melbourne Renegades Vs Melbourne Stars, WBBL 2025: Georgia Wareham Opts To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades opted to bowl against Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Derby sees top stars take the field in this WBBL 2025 clash
Live streaming and Playing XIs listed
Melbourne Renegades Vs Melbourne Stars, WBBL 2025: Renegades skipper Georgia Wareham won the toss and elected to bowl in their Women's Big Bash League 2025 clash against Melbourne Stars on Saturday, November 29 at Junction Oval.
Melbourne Renegades Vs Melbourne Stars, WBBL 2025: Toss
Melbourne Renegades Women opt to bowl
Melbourne Renegades Vs Melbourne Stars, WBBL 2025: Playing XIs
Melbourne Stars Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Amy Jones(w), Annabel Sutherland(c), Marizanne Kapp, Danielle Gibson, Kim Garth, Sasha Moloney, Georgia Prestwidge, Maisy Gibson, Sophie Day
Melbourne Renegades Women (Playing XI): Courtney Webb, Nicole Faltum(w), Naomi Stalenberg, Alice Capsey, Georgia Wareham(c), Deandra Dottin, Tess Flintoff, Issy Wong, Sarah Coyte, Milly Illingworth, Charis Bekker
Melbourne Renegades Vs Melbourne Stars, WBBL 2025: Live Streaming
The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.