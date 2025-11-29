Melbourne Renegades Vs Melbourne Stars, WBBL 2025: Georgia Wareham Opts To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades Vs Melbourne Stars, WBBL 2025: Catch the Playing XIs, toss, venue, squad and live streaming details for the Melbourne Derby between Renegades and Stars in the Women's Big Bash League 2025 clash

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne Renegades take on the Stars. Photo: X/cricketcomau
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Melbourne Renegades opted to bowl against Melbourne Stars

  • Melbourne Derby sees top stars take the field in this WBBL 2025 clash

  • Live streaming and Playing XIs listed

Melbourne Renegades Vs Melbourne Stars, WBBL 2025: Renegades skipper Georgia Wareham won the toss and elected to bowl in their Women's Big Bash League 2025 clash against Melbourne Stars on Saturday, November 29 at Junction Oval.

Melbourne Renegades Vs Melbourne Stars, WBBL 2025: Toss

Melbourne Renegades Women opt to bowl

Melbourne Renegades Vs Melbourne Stars, WBBL 2025: Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Amy Jones(w), Annabel Sutherland(c), Marizanne Kapp, Danielle Gibson, Kim Garth, Sasha Moloney, Georgia Prestwidge, Maisy Gibson, Sophie Day

Melbourne Renegades Women (Playing XI): Courtney Webb, Nicole Faltum(w), Naomi Stalenberg, Alice Capsey, Georgia Wareham(c), Deandra Dottin, Tess Flintoff, Issy Wong, Sarah Coyte, Milly Illingworth, Charis Bekker

Melbourne Renegades Vs Melbourne Stars, WBBL 2025: Live Streaming

The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. WPL 2026: Schedule For Season 4 Announced With MI To Host RCB In Women's Premier League Opener

  2. Lumbini Lions Vs Pokhara Avengers LIVE Score, NPL 2025: Rohit Paudel Opts To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

  3. Will Virat, Rohit Feature In 2027 World Cup? IND Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Provides An Update

  4. India Vs South Africa ODI Series: Preview, Predicted XIs, Five Key Talking Points

  5. Argentina Vs Brazil, 1st T20I: ARG Beat BRA By 8 Wickets In Buenos Aires

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Criminalising Dissent: The Activist And The Intellectual As ‘Threat’

  2. Hindu Groups to Protest Vaishno Devi Medical College Admissions Row

  3. Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Updates, Check Latest Announcements

  4. Kerala’s Local Body Polls: Inside a Quiet Women’s Revolution

  5. Two More BLO Deaths Spark Political Row Over SIR Workload

Entertainment News

  1. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  2. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  3. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  4. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  5. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Canada Moves to Expand Citizenship-by-Descent, Easing Path for Overseas Indian-Origin Families

  2. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

  3. Nigeria’s Kidnapping Crisis Deepens Despite Security Emergency

  4. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  5. Trump Announces Permanent Pause on Migration From Third-World Countries

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  2. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  3. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  4. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution

  5. IndiGo, Air India Warn Of Flight Delays Over A320 Software Upgrade

  6. Supreme Court Seeks Centre’s Reply On Plea To Ban Female Genital Mutilation

  7. Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Off To A Strong Start; Crosses Rs 15 Crore Mark

  8. 'Every Bullet That Kills My People Is American': Says Palestinian Journalist On Solidarity Day