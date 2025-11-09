WBBL 2025: Georgia Voll’s Ramp Shot Fail Leaves Teammate Phoebe Litchfield In Splits - Video

Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Thunder by six wickets at Allan Border Field
Sydney Thunder posted 181/8, but Hurricanes chased it in 19.3 overs
Georgia Voll’s ramp shot mishap became the highlight of the match
Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes came face-to-face for the 2nd match of the brand new edition of Women's Big Bash league on Sunday, November 9 at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane. Both sides aimed to start their WBBL campaign on a positive note, however, it was the Hurricanes who emerged victorious in the end.
Meanwhile, early in proceedings, an incident involving Thunder opener Georgia Voll hinted at what would become one of the most talked-about moments of the match.
Georgia Voll's Ramp Shot Incident Steals the Spotlight
Just when the action seemed fairly standard, Voll attempted a cheeky ramp shot off Hurricanes fast bowler Nicola Carey, only to misjudge the length entirely and end up wearing the ball on her helmet instead. The sight of Carey looking visibly concerned, paired with on-air commentator Trent Copeland calmly saying, “We shouldn’t laugh.”
The ball looped off her helmet and landed awkwardly behind her, at which point the dug-out cracked up. While Carey immediately checked on her opponent, Voll’s own teammates, led by captain Phoebe Litchfield, couldn’t suppress laughter in the Thunder camp.
Watch the video here:
Hurricanes Secure First Win of the Season
The Hurricanes opted to bowl first after winning the toss. However, the decision didn't really turn out well for them as a collective batting effort from the Thunders help them to put up a decent total of 181 runs in the first innings.
In response, the Hurricanes hunted down the total comfortably, reaching 182-4 in 19.3 overs. The star of the chase was Danielle Wyatt-Hodge who single-handedly took away the game from the Thunders, playing a magnificent 90-run knock off just 52 balls, featuring 9 fours and 3 sixes. Nicola Carey sealed the deal for the team with an unbeaten 58-run knock, helping the team win the match by six wickets.