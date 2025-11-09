WBBL 2025: Georgia Voll’s Ramp Shot Fail Leaves Teammate Phoebe Litchfield In Splits - Video

In response, the Hurricanes hunted down the total comfortably, reaching 182-4 in 19.3 overs. The star of the chase was Danielle Wyatt-Hodge who single-handedly took away the game from the Thunders, playing a magnificent 90-run knock off just 52 balls, featuring 9 fours and 3 sixes. Nicola Carey sealed the deal for the team with an unbeaten 58-run knock, helping the team win the match by six wickets.