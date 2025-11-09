WBBL 2025: Georgia Voll’s Ramp Shot Fail Leaves Teammate Phoebe Litchfield In Splits - Video

Sydney Thunder’s Georgia Voll’s failed ramp shot off Hobart Hurricanes’ Nicola Carey turned hilarious as she was hit on the helmet, while Hobart Hurricanes sealed a comfortable six-wicket win in WBBL 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
WBBL 2025: Georgia Voll’s Ramp Shot Fail Leaves Teammate Phoebe Litchfield In Splits
WBBL 2025: Georgia Voll’s Ramp Shot Fail Leaves Teammate Phoebe Litchfield In Splits - Video Photo: X/ 7Cricket
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Thunder by six wickets at Allan Border Field

  • Sydney Thunder posted 181/8, but Hurricanes chased it in 19.3 overs

  • Georgia Voll’s ramp shot mishap became the highlight of the match

Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes came face-to-face for the 2nd match of the brand new edition of Women's Big Bash league on Sunday, November 9 at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane. Both sides aimed to start their WBBL campaign on a positive note, however, it was the Hurricanes who emerged victorious in the end.

Meanwhile, early in proceedings, an incident involving Thunder opener Georgia Voll hinted at what would become one of the most talked-about moments of the match.

Georgia Voll's Ramp Shot Incident Steals the Spotlight

Just when the action seemed fairly standard, Voll attempted a cheeky ramp shot off Hurricanes fast bowler Nicola Carey, only to misjudge the length entirely and end up wearing the ball on her helmet instead. The sight of Carey looking visibly concerned, paired with on-air commentator Trent Copeland calmly saying, “We shouldn’t laugh.”

The ball looped off her helmet and landed awkwardly behind her, at which point the dug-out cracked up. While Carey immediately checked on her opponent, Voll’s own teammates, led by captain Phoebe Litchfield, couldn’t suppress laughter in the Thunder camp.

Related Content
Related Content

Watch the video here:

Hurricanes Secure First Win of the Season

The Hurricanes opted to bowl first after winning the toss. However, the decision didn't really turn out well for them as a collective batting effort from the Thunders help them to put up a decent total of 181 runs in the first innings.

Also Read: Sydney Thunder Vs Hobart Hurricanes Full Match Report

In response, the Hurricanes hunted down the total comfortably, reaching 182-4 in 19.3 overs. The star of the chase was Danielle Wyatt-Hodge who single-handedly took away the game from the Thunders, playing a magnificent 90-run knock off just 52 balls, featuring 9 fours and 3 sixes. Nicola Carey sealed the deal for the team with an unbeaten 58-run knock, helping the team win the match by six wickets.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site