Melbourne Renegades Vs Sydney Thunder, WBBL 2025: Wareham Stars As MLR-W Beat SYT-W By Four Wickets

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women: Georgia Wareham played a captain's innings as her 68 guided MLR-W to a four-wicket win over SYT-W in match 5 of the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) on Tuesday, November 11

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women
Melbourne Renegades skipper Georgia Wareham posing with Sydney Thunder captain Phoebe Litchfield. Photo: X/WBBL
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Georgia Wareham-led Melbourne Renegades opt to bowl

  • Match 5 of the ongoing Women's Big Bash League 2025

  • Melbourne Renegades could go top of the table with a victory today

Georgia Wareham took two wickets and scored a fifty as her Melbourne Renegades registered a four-wicket victory over Sydney Thunder in match 5 of the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) to be played on Tuesday, November 11 at the Junction Oval, Melbourne.

Earlier, MLR-W had won the toss and elected to bowl against SYT-W in Melbourne. Thunder had some big names in their line-up including Heather Knight and captain Phoebe Litchfield.

Anika Learoyd (31) did chip in the middle-overs but none of the Thunder batters could go on to score a fifty as they managed to post 148-7 in 20 overs.

In reply, the Renegades lost two wickets early on in Courtney Webb (3) and Davina Perrin (12). However, Alice Capsey (30) and Wareham (68) steadied the ship with some mindful batting.

Despite the two being dismissed, it was left on the shoulders of Nicole Faltum who scored a 26-ball 37 to take her side home in 18.1 overs and take MLR-W to the top of the WBBL 2025 points table.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, WBBL 2025: Toss Update

Melbourne Renegades Women opt to bowl.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, WBBL 2025: Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder Women (Playing XI): Tahlia Wilson(w), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield(c), Heather Knight, Chamari Athapaththu, Anika Learoyd, Laura Harris, Hasrat Gill, Taneale Peschel, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates

Related Content
Related Content

Melbourne Renegades Women (Playing XI): Davina Perrin, Courtney Webb, Deandra Dottin, Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Wareham(c), Nicole Faltum(w), Tess Flintoff, Alice Capsey, Sarah Coyte, Charis Bekker, Milly Illingworth

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, WBBL 2025: Live Streaming Details

The Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, WBBL 2025 match number 5 can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, WBBL 2025: Squads

Sydney Thunder Women Squad: Tahlia Wilson(w), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield(c), Heather Knight, Chamari Athapaththu, Laura Harris, Anika Learoyd, Hasrat Gill, Taneale Peschel, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Lucy Finn, Ella Briscoe, Alexandra Mavros

Melbourne Renegades Women Squad: Davina Perrin, Courtney Webb, Alice Capsey, Deandra Dottin, Georgia Wareham(c), Naomi Stalenberg, Nicole Faltum(w), Tess Flintoff, Sarah Coyte, Charis Bekker, Milly Illingworth, Sara Kennedy, Emma de Broughe, Issy Wong, Sophie Molineux

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site