Melbourne Renegades Vs Sydney Thunder, WBBL 2025: Wareham Stars As MLR-W Beat SYT-W By Four Wickets

Georgia Wareham-led Melbourne Renegades opt to bowl
Match 5 of the ongoing Women's Big Bash League 2025
Melbourne Renegades could go top of the table with a victory today
Georgia Wareham took two wickets and scored a fifty as her Melbourne Renegades registered a four-wicket victory over Sydney Thunder in match 5 of the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) to be played on Tuesday, November 11 at the Junction Oval, Melbourne.
Earlier, MLR-W had won the toss and elected to bowl against SYT-W in Melbourne. Thunder had some big names in their line-up including Heather Knight and captain Phoebe Litchfield.
Anika Learoyd (31) did chip in the middle-overs but none of the Thunder batters could go on to score a fifty as they managed to post 148-7 in 20 overs.
In reply, the Renegades lost two wickets early on in Courtney Webb (3) and Davina Perrin (12). However, Alice Capsey (30) and Wareham (68) steadied the ship with some mindful batting.
Despite the two being dismissed, it was left on the shoulders of Nicole Faltum who scored a 26-ball 37 to take her side home in 18.1 overs and take MLR-W to the top of the WBBL 2025 points table.
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, WBBL 2025: Toss Update
Melbourne Renegades Women opt to bowl.
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, WBBL 2025: Playing XIs
Sydney Thunder Women (Playing XI): Tahlia Wilson(w), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield(c), Heather Knight, Chamari Athapaththu, Anika Learoyd, Laura Harris, Hasrat Gill, Taneale Peschel, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates
Melbourne Renegades Women (Playing XI): Davina Perrin, Courtney Webb, Deandra Dottin, Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Wareham(c), Nicole Faltum(w), Tess Flintoff, Alice Capsey, Sarah Coyte, Charis Bekker, Milly Illingworth
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, WBBL 2025: Live Streaming Details
The Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, WBBL 2025 match number 5 can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, WBBL 2025: Squads
Sydney Thunder Women Squad: Tahlia Wilson(w), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield(c), Heather Knight, Chamari Athapaththu, Laura Harris, Anika Learoyd, Hasrat Gill, Taneale Peschel, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Lucy Finn, Ella Briscoe, Alexandra Mavros
Melbourne Renegades Women Squad: Davina Perrin, Courtney Webb, Alice Capsey, Deandra Dottin, Georgia Wareham(c), Naomi Stalenberg, Nicole Faltum(w), Tess Flintoff, Sarah Coyte, Charis Bekker, Milly Illingworth, Sara Kennedy, Emma de Broughe, Issy Wong, Sophie Molineux