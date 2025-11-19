Sydney Thunder Vs Perth Scorchers, WBBL 2025: Tahila Wilson Stars As SYT-W Beat PRS-W By 9 Wickets

Sydney Thunder Women beat Perth Scorchers Women in WBBL 2025 Match No. 15
Sydney Thunder Women won their first game of the campaign
Sydney Thunder Women clinched their first win of the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025 by beating Perth Scorchers by nine wickets at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney on Wednesday, November 19. Coming into this fixture, Thunder were at the bottom of the points table.
Sophie Devine-led Scorchers could only muster 150/7 in 20 overs, with Katie Mack top-scoring with 79 runs. Star batter Beth Mooney could not weave her magic as Thunder bowlers restricted them.
In reply, the Thunder batters lost only one wicket (Georgia Voll) as the likes of Tahila Wilson (55 not out) and Phoebe Litchfield (50 not out) made sure that Thunder did not lose any further momentum and reach the target with 10 balls to spare.
Sydney Thunder Vs Perth Scorchers, Women’s Big Bash League 2025: Toss Update And Playing XIs
Sydney Thunder Women have won the toss and opted to bowl.
Perth Scorchers Women (Playing XI): Katie Mack, Beth Mooney(w), Paige Scholfield, Sophie Devine(c), Freya Kemp, Mikayla Hinkley, Chloe Ainsworth, Alana King, Ruby Strange, Lilly Mills, Amy Edgar
Sydney Thunder Women (Playing XI): Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson(w), Phoebe Litchfield(c), Heather Knight, Chamari Athapaththu, Anika Learoyd, Laura Harris, Lucy Finn, Taneale Peschel, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates
Sydney Thunder Vs Perth Scorchers, Women’s Big Bash League 2025: Live Streaming
The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.