IND-W Vs AUS-W, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Phoebe Litchfield Registers Century In Semi-Final

Litchfield brought up her third ODI hundred, her second against India and her first in the ongoing World Cup 2025

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Phoebe Litchfield
Australia's Phoebe Litchfield celebrates her century during an ICC Women's World Cup semifinal ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, at the DY Patil Stadium. Photo: Kunal Patil/PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Phoebe Litchfield reached her third ODI hundred

  • The southpaw scored the fastest century in a World Cup knockout match

  • Litchfield was finally dismissed in the 28th over by India's Amanjot Kaur for 119

Australian opener Phoebe Litchfield scored a century in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 second semi-final against India, that is taking place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

The southpaw scored the fastest century in a World Cup knockout match, reaching the triple-figure mark in mere 77 deliveries, that included 18 fours and one six.

The century is also her third in ODI cricket, second against India and first in the marquee tournament. Litchfield is also the fourth Australia to reach the triple-figure mark in the ongoing World Cup after Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney.

The 22-year-old had scored her first hundred against India back in 2024, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai when the Aussies toured India for a three-match series.

Litchfield was finally dismissed in the 28th over by India's Amanjot Kaur for 119.

ALSO READ | IND-W vs AUS-W Cricket Live Score

Earlier, Australia skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and chose to bat first against India in the second semi-final of the Women’s Cricket World Cup on Thursday at DY Patil Stadium.

India's Shafali Verma returned to the side after the in-form Pratika Rawal was ruled out owing to an ankle injury. She was injured while fielding against Bangladesh in the final league game at the same venue and was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament.

Related Content

As for the Aussies, skipper Alyssa Healy recovered from a calf injury that sidelined her for the last two games for the defending champion. Australia is gunning for a record-extending eighth Cricket World Cup final.

Australia Women vs India Women Playing XIs

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Australia: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy (captain), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

(With AP inputs)

Published At:
