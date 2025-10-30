IND-W Vs AUS-W, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Phoebe Litchfield Registers Century In Semi-Final

Australia's Phoebe Litchfield celebrates her century during an ICC Women's World Cup semifinal ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, at the DY Patil Stadium. Photo: Kunal Patil/PTI

Australia's Phoebe Litchfield celebrates her century during an ICC Women's World Cup semifinal ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, at the DY Patil Stadium. Photo: Kunal Patil/PTI