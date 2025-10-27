ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma Replaces Injured Pratika Rawal In India Squad

India suffer a setback as opener Pratika Rawal, who twisted her right ankle during the final league match at DY Patil Stadium, is ruled out of the Women’s World Cup

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma Replaces Injured Pratika Rawal In India Squad
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma Replaces Injured Pratika Rawal In India Squad
  • Pratika Rawal has been ruled out of the ongoing Women's World Cup after sustaining an injury

  • Shafali Verma replaces her in the India squad for the upcoming matches

  • India will face Australia in the second semifinal of the Women's World Cup on October 30

In a major blow to India, in-form opener Pratika Rawal was on Monday ruled out of the remainder of the Women's World Cup after injuring her knee and ankle during the game against Bangladesh.

Shafali Verma, who last played an ODI a year ago, was named Rawal's replacement.

The 25-year-old had twisted her right ankle during India's last league match at the DY Patil Stadium here on Sunday.

"Verma was named as a replacement after Rawal was ruled out after sustaining an injury to her right ankle while fielding in the league match against Bangladesh," said the ICC in a statement.

Rawal's right foot got stuck into the turf on the final ball of the 21st over as she ran in from deep midwicket to stop the ball, and collapsed immediately while grimacing in pain.

Indian players ran towards their teammate while a stretcher was also taken to the spot, but Rawal walked off the field with assistance from the support staff.

Rawal has been in stellar form throughout the tournament, amassing 308 runs from six innings at an average of 51.33.

She hit her maiden World Cup century in the game against New Zealand. In the process, she also became the joint-fastest to 1000 runs in women's ODIs.

Rawal has also forged a prolific alliance with Smriti Mandhana at the top of the order.

India are set to take on defending champions Australia in the semifinal on Thursday while the final is scheduled for Sunday.

The hard-hitting Verma could be drafted straightaway into the playing eleven. The 21-year-old opener has a modest ODI record, tallying 644 runs in 29 games at an average of 23. Inconsistency had cost Shafali her place in the ODI side though she retained it in the shortest format.

There are also doubts over Richa Ghosh's fitness as well. The wicketkeeper batter had sustained a blow to her finger against New Zealand and subsequently sat out the Bangladesh match.

Published At:
