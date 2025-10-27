Pratika Rawal Injury Update: India Opener Ruled Out Of Remainder Of ICC Women's World Cup - Report

Doubts also linger over wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh's fitness after she sustained a finger injury against New Zealand, which led her to miss the ICC Women's World Cup match against Bangladesh

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pratika Rawal Injury Update India vs Australia ICC Womens World Cup 2025 semifinal Report
India opener Pratika Rawal had been in top form in ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Photo: PTI
  • Pratika Rawal got injured during India's last league match against Bangladesh

  • Right foot got stuck in turf, causing her to collapse immediately with visible pain

  • Opener amassed 308 runs from six innings in ICC Women's World Cup 2025

In a significant setback for the Indian women's cricket team, Pratika Rawal, who has been in top form, was reportedly ruled out of the remainder of the Women's World Cup on Monday (October 27, 2025) with an ankle injury.

The injury occurred during India's last league match against Bangladesh at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

The 25-year-old twisted her right ankle while attempting to stop the ball on the final delivery of the 21st over.

Her right foot got stuck in the turf as she sprinted in from deep midwicket, causing her to collapse immediately with visible pain. Indian players rushed to assist her, and support staff quickly brought a stretcher onto the field.

Rawal managed to walk off with help from the support staff. A PTI report quoted a BCCI source as saying, "The manner in which she fell, it became clear that she would not be available for the knockout games. It is very unfortunate."

Rawal's Tournament Performance And Key Partnerships

Throughout the Women's World Cup, Rawal has displayed superlative form, amassing 308 runs from six innings at an impressive average of 51.33. She scored her maiden World Cup century in the game against New Zealand and became the joint-fastest player to reach 1,000 runs in Women's One Day Internationals.

Her opening partnership with Smriti Mandhana has provided India with robust starts and stability. This key alliance has been instrumental in India's performance during the tournament.

India Face Australia In Semi-Final Amid Injury Concerns

India are set to face defending champions Australia in the Women's World Cup semi-final on Thursday, with the absence of Rawal posing a significant challenge. Compounding the situation, doubts linger over wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh's fitness after she sustained a finger injury against New Zealand, which led her to miss the match against Bangladesh.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
