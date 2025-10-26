India Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: BAN-W To Bat First; Start Time Pushed Due To Heavy Rain

Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India will be taking on Bangladesh in match number 28 of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. This will be the last league phase fixture of the tournament and both the teams are gearing up for their 7th match, set to take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
India have already qualified for the knockouts and they will meet reigning champions Australia in the 2nd semi-final on October 30. Bangladesh, who will finish at the bottom of the points table, will be hoping to conclude their disappointing World Cup 2025 campaign with a win over the hosts.
India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Toss Update
India have won the toss and opted to bowl first.
India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Playing XIs
Bangladesh XI: Sumaiya Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter
India XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur
India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Squads
India Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav
Bangladesh Squad: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fahima Khatun