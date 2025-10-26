India Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: BAN-W To Bat First; Start Time Pushed Due To Heavy Rain

Check out the toss and playing XI update from the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 match between India and Bangladesh

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
India Vs Bangladesh Toss Update: IND-W Choose To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs
India during their match against Australia Photo: AP
Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India will be taking on Bangladesh in match number 28 of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. This will be the last league phase fixture of the tournament and both the teams are gearing up for their 7th match, set to take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

India have already qualified for the knockouts and they will meet reigning champions Australia in the 2nd semi-final on October 30. Bangladesh, who will finish at the bottom of the points table, will be hoping to conclude their disappointing World Cup 2025 campaign with a win over the hosts.

Catch the ball-by-ball commentary for the India Vs Bangladesh match right here:

India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Toss Update

India have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Playing XIs

Bangladesh XI: Sumaiya Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter

India XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Squads

India Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

Bangladesh Squad: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fahima Khatun

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
