ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Axar Patel Sweats It Out At Nets Ahead Of India’s Must-Win Game Against Zimbabwe

The unavailability of Rinku Singh gives the team management an opening to call back Axar without sacrificing Washington, but they also have the option of drafting Kuldeep Yadav

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Axar Patel Sweats It Out At Nets
India's Axar Patel during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match against USA, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Axar Patel in contention to return for India against Zimbabwe in next Super 8s match

  • India lost to South Africa in their opening Super 8 opener

  • Men in Blue face Zimbabwe in a few days

Axar Patel polishing his left-arm spin skills for nearly 30 minutes at nets is not a rarity, but questions around his possible return to the playing 11 for India’s must-win game against Zimbabwe lend gravitas to the sight.

Axar was benched in favour of Washington Sundar during the previous match against South Africa at Ahmedabad, raising bedlam among fans and pundits alike.

From a cricketing perspective it was not a flawed idea, as the management wanted to use Washington’s off-spin against two power-hitting SA left-handers -- Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickleton -- in the Power Play.

But the strategy which was woven heavily around match-up calculations failed to take off as Jasprit Bumrah accounted for both De Kock and Rickleton in the Power Play phase.

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had hinted as much.

“We spent so much time deliberating about the 11. I guess the only way that it sort of didn't play into our hands is if we did have the ideal start like we did today with getting Quinton and Rickelton out so early. We were kind of looking at matchups more in the middle. And then obviously, someone has to give way,” Doeschate had said after the 76-run defeat against the Proteas.

Related Content
Related Content

That result has made India’s two remaining Super Eights matches must-win affairs and the first of which is against Zimbabwe here on Thursday.

Zimbabwe too have two left-handers in their top-order -- opener Tadi Marumani and Ryan Burl at No. 4.

Therefore, will Washington be able to keep his place in the eleven? Or will Axar make a return, pushing behind the match-ups?

The unavailability of Rinku Singh gives the team management an opening to call back Axar without sacrificing Washington, but they also have the option of drafting Kuldeep Yadav.

But beyond the calculations, Axar should be a shoo-in for the Super Eights and beyond because of his ability to target stumps.

He is an absolute bank with the ball, as his six wickets from three matches have come at an average of 12.16 and an economy of 6.63.

Pitch factor ======= The Chepauk pitch for the match against Zimbabwe is expected to be a mix of red and black, with the latter component dominating.

Hence, the deck could offer the batters the freedom to open their shoulders, increasing the value of Axar’s metronomic qualities.

Even head coach Gautam Gambhir had asserted that team selection is not entirely based on numbers but on the value each player brings to the table.

“We don’t look at averages and stats and all that stuff. We look at who can deliver more at that number. And Axar has done fabulously well. There will always be people talking about it, but I think that’s the way we want to go in future as well,” he had said.

Gambhir’s thought fits perfectly to the current situation. PTI UNG ATK

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Rinku Singh Returns Home Mid-World Cup Due To Family Emergency, Sanju Samson May Feature Against Zimbabwe

  2. Fans React As Star Sports Releases 'Clean' Promo Ahead IND Vs ZIM, T20 World Cup Match Following South Africa Backlash

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ticket Holders In Kolkata And Ahmedabad To Be Refunded If Pakistan Reach Semi-Finals

  4. India Women Vs Australia Women, 1st ODI: Smriti Mandhana Fifty Goes In Vain As Hosts Claim Convincing 6-Wicket Win

  5. Samson To Replace Out-Of-Form Abhishek? Ten Doeschate, Kotak Drop Hints After Big Super Eights Defeat

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Late-Night Parleys Between Stalin, Congress Leaders Stir Speculation In Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu

  2. Day In Pics: February 22, 2026

  3. Burn Patient Among Seven Killed In Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crash 

  4. Mandelson Arrested In London Amid Epstein Fallout

  5. Punch-Drunk Love: How A Baby Macaque Found Itself On Billboards Across The World

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  4. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  5. Netanyahu Pitches ‘Hexagon’ Alliance as Modi Set for Israel Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'

  2. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  4. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  5. Burn Patient Among Seven Killed In Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crash 

  6. Mandelson Arrested In London Amid Epstein Fallout

  7. Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

  8. BAFTA Apologises To Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo Over Racist Slur Incident During Awards Ceremony