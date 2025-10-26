ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Points Table Final Standings And Semifinal Fixtures

India vs Bangladesh was called off due to rain after 8.4 overs, and both teams shared a point
Despite the abandoned match, India finished fourth in the points table and secured a semifinal spot
Pratika Rawal hobbled off with a twisted ankle, and her fitness ahead of the semifinal against Australia remains uncertain
The final league-stage match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 between India and Bangladesh was abandoned due to persistent rain at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Academy on October 26. Originally scheduled as a 27-over-a-side game, Bangladesh posted 119/9 in their allotted overs.
India were 57/0 in 8.4 overs when the rain returned, forcing the umpires to call off the match. With no further opportunity to resume, both teams shared a point. India finish the group stage with seven points, while Bangladesh conclude their campaign with three points.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Points Table
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Australia Women (Q)
|7
|6
|0
|1
|13
|2.102
|England Women (Q)
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|1.233
|South Africa Women (Q)
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|-0.379
|India Women (Q)
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|0.628
|Sri Lanka Women (E)
|7
|1
|3
|3
|5
|-1.035
|New Zealand Women (E)
|7
|1
|4
|2
|4
|-0.876
|Bangladesh Women (E)
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|-0.578
|Pakistan Women (E)
|7
|0
|4
|3
|3
|-2.134
However, the match also brought concerns for India as Pratika Rawal hobbled off the field after twisting her right ankle. While the team managed to secure a point, her fitness ahead of the semifinals remains uncertain. Team management will now closely monitor her condition to determine whether she will be available for India’s high-stakes clash against Australia.
ICC Women's World Cup 20245: Semifinals Fixtures
With the league stage concluded, the focus shifts to the semifinals. The first semifinal features England Women taking on South Africa Women on October 29 in Guwahati. The second semifinal sees India Women facing Australia Women on October 30 in Navi Mumbai. Both matches promise exciting contests as teams vie for a spot in the final.
However, the contest between India and Australia will grab the most attention. They clashed against each other during the league stage where Australia women successfully chased the 331-run target. The Women in Blue will look to present tough challenge against the table-toppers.