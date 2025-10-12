India Vs Australia Toss Update, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: AUS-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

India face Australia in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 on Sunday, October 12, at ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vishakhapatnam
Australia Women have won the toss and have opted to bowl first
India aim to bounce back after losing to South Africa, while Australia look to extend their unbeaten run in the tournament
India face Australia in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 on Sunday, October 12, at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vishakhapatnam, looking to bounce back after a recent loss.
Harmanpreet Kaur’s side, currently third in the points table, will host a red-hot Australian team led by Alyssa Healy, aiming to reclaim momentum on home soil.
India Vs Australia, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
The hosts had lost their second World Cup match of the tournament to South Africa earlier this week at the same venue, highlighting the challenge ahead.
Australia, on the other hand, have started their title defence strongly, defeating New Zealand and Pakistan convincingly by 89 and 107 runs, respectively. Their first three matches could have been flawless if the rain-affected tie against Sri Lanka in Colombo had not been abandoned.
Against India, the Australians will aim to extend their unbeaten run in the Women’s World Cup, while Harmanpreet Kaur and her team look to secure only their fourth 50-over World Cup win against the seven-time champions. It promises to be a high-stakes clash between a confident visitor and a host eager to regain form.
India Vs Australia, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Toss Update
Australia Women have won the toss and opted to bowl first against India.
Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt
India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani