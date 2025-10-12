India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Stage Set For Blockbuster Clash

India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: IND-W lost to South Africa in their previous outing. Photo: AP

It's time now for the big one. India host the formidable Australia in what is perhaps the most awaited game of the tournament so far. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 13 of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, to be played at Visakhapatnam's Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 12). A three-wicket defeat to South Africa gave Harmanpreet Kaur's side a reality check of sorts, and raised questions about their sixth bowling option and top-order batting form. These questions must be answered promptly, if they are to challenge Alyssa Healy's unbeaten team, which has shown tremendous depth in all departments. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IND-W vs AUS-W match.

LIVE UPDATES