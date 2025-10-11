India Vs Australia Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs AUS-W Match

Hosts India will look to get back to winning ways against reigning champions Australia, their toughest opponent yet, at the on-going ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Rohan Mukherjee
ICC Womens World Cup 2025 India Vs South Africa ODI cricket photos: Sneh Rana
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Vs South Africa | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • Harmanpreet Kaur's side aiming to get back to winning ways after losing their previous match to South Africa

  • Defending champions Australia will look to further solidify their position on top of the table

  • India have only won thrice against the Aussies in the 50-over Women's World Cup history

  • IND-W Vs AUS-W to be live streamed on JioHotstar and Star Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India will look to get back to winning ways in the on-going ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on home soil against Australia on Sunday, October 12 at the ACA-VDCA stadium in Vishakhapatnam.

The hosts, who are currently placed 3rd in the points table, had lost to South Africa in their 2nd World Cup match earlier this week in the same venue where they will welcome a red hot Australian side led by Alyssa Healy.

The Aussies have had a fine start to their title defence, beating New Zealand and Pakistan convincingly by 89 and 107 runs respectively. They could have won all of the first 3 matches, only if their tie against Sri Lanka was not abandoned due to excessive rain in Colombo.

Against India, the Australians will look to stretch their unbeaten run in the Women's World Cup while Harmanpreet Kaur and co. will aim to win only their 4th 50-over WC tie against the 7-time champions tomorrow.

India Vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 - Live Streaming Details

When is the India Vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match being played?

India will square off against their toughest opponent yet in the World Cup, Australia in match number 13 on Sunday, October 12 from 3:00PM (IST) onwards.

Where to watch the India Vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live in India?

The high-octane ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash between India Vs Australia will be live-streamed on JioHotstar. Simultaneously, the IND-W vs AUS-W match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

India Vs Australia Squads

India Women's Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Uma Chetry (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana. 

Australia Women's Squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
