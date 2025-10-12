India and Australia will renew their rivalry in match number 13 of the Women's World Cup
The weather in Vishakhapatnam is expected to remain cloudy and there are 25% chances of rain
India will hope to get back to winning ways after losing their previous encounter against South Africa
IND-W Vs AUS-W to be live streamed on JioHotstar and Star Sports network
India will square off against their biggest rival Australia in match number 13 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 league stages. The two teams will renew their fierce rivalry on Sunday, October 12 at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vishakhapatnam and add another chapter in their historic rivalry.
Harmanpreet Kaur's side experienced a major slump against South Africa in their 3rd league stage match, right after beating Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their first two matches. That loss to the Proteas exposed the areas which still requires improvement and once again brought India's inability to handle pressure against big oppositions into the spotlight.
India will have to learn from their mistakes against South Africa and make amends when they step out to lock horns with Australia, who are unbeaten in the tournament so far. If the Indians win, this will only be their 4th victory against the Aussies in 50-over World Cup editions.
India Women Vs Australia Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Vishakhapatnam Weather Forecast
The weather in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday, October 12 is expected to be partly cloudy during the day with 25% chances of rain. In the evening, there are heavy chances of rain. The contest could face a few interruptions.
India Women Vs Australia Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report
The surface at the ACA-VDCA stadium is known for its batting friendly nature but also offers help to the spinners as the game proceeds. The average score in the venue is 230 and teams prefer to bowl first after winning the toss.
India Women Vs Australia Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Squads
India Women's Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Uma Chetry (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana.
Australia Women's Squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham