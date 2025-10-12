India Vs Australia, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report

India take on Australia in a high-profile ICC Women's World Cup league stage fixture at Vishakhapatnam on October 12. Check out the weather forecast and pitch report

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa, ICC Womens World Cup 2025 Toss Update MATCH REPORT
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, and teammates leave the field after their loss in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, India, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India and Australia will renew their rivalry in match number 13 of the Women's World Cup

  • The weather in Vishakhapatnam is expected to remain cloudy and there are 25% chances of rain

  • India will hope to get back to winning ways after losing their previous encounter against South Africa

  • IND-W Vs AUS-W to be live streamed on JioHotstar and Star Sports network

India will square off against their biggest rival Australia in match number 13 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 league stages. The two teams will renew their fierce rivalry on Sunday, October 12 at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vishakhapatnam and add another chapter in their historic rivalry.

Harmanpreet Kaur's side experienced a major slump against South Africa in their 3rd league stage match, right after beating Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their first two matches. That loss to the Proteas exposed the areas which still requires improvement and once again brought India's inability to handle pressure against big oppositions into the spotlight.

India will have to learn from their mistakes against South Africa and make amends when they step out to lock horns with Australia, who are unbeaten in the tournament so far. If the Indians win, this will only be their 4th victory against the Aussies in 50-over World Cup editions.

India Women Vs Australia Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Vishakhapatnam Weather Forecast

The weather in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday, October 12 is expected to be partly cloudy during the day with 25% chances of rain. In the evening, there are heavy chances of rain. The contest could face a few interruptions.

India Women Vs Australia Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report

The surface at the ACA-VDCA stadium is known for its batting friendly nature but also offers help to the spinners as the game proceeds. The average score in the venue is 230 and teams prefer to bowl first after winning the toss.

India Women Vs Australia Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Squads

India Women's Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Uma Chetry (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana.

Australia Women's Squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

