India Vs Australia Prediction, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Check Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

Team India's real big test at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will be against the reigning champions Australia, who are currently in red-hot form and are blowing away every opponent they are facing in the tournament.
The Alyssa Healy-led Australian team registered statement victories against New Zealand and Pakistan, beating them by 89 and 107 runs respectively. If it wasn't for the rain, Australia would have blown away Sri Lanka as well.
Regardless of it, Australia find themselves in the top-half of the points table and a win against India will take them back to the summit. However, the hosts will not let the 7-time champions get away with ease and will try to do everything possible to get back to winning ways.
India Vs Australia Head-To-Head Record
Total matches - 13
India Women wins - 3
Australia Women wins - 10
India Vs Australia Match Prediction
Based on recent performances in the on-going ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Australia will enter the match as favourites to win. Google's predictor has also claimed that the Aussies have 68% chances of beating India at Vishakhapatnam.
India Vs Australia Key Stats
Most Runs in India Women vs Australia Women WODIs:
Smriti Mandhana (IND-W) - 1933 runs, SR - 101.62
Beth Mooney (AUS-W) - 1781 runs, SR - 106.90
Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W) - 1580 runs, SR - 98.13
Ellyse Perry (AUS-W) - 1446 runs, SR - 83.24
Mithali Raj (IND-W) - 1372 runs, SR - 63.08
Most Wickets in India Women vs Australia Women WODIs:
Lisa Sthalekar (AUS-W) - 36 wickets, 4/20, Econ. - 3.44
Ellyse Perry (AUS-W) - 32 wickets, 5/19, Econ. - 4.64
Jhulan Goswami (IND-W) - 30 wickets, 3/6, Econ. 3.92
Cathryn Fitzpatrick (AUS-W) - 26 wickets, 5/29, Econ. 17.15
Meghan Schutt (AUS-W) - 26 wickets, 5/19, Econ. 4.91
India Vs Australia Squads
India Women's Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Uma Chetry (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana
Australia Women's Squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham